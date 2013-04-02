We're exhibiting up at the Gadget Show Live in the NEC, Birmingham all this week so come and join us if you can.

We've built a 'smart home' with the the help of our colleagues from Stuff and British Gas – you can find us in the Home Innovation Village, Hall 9, stand C180.

A member of the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision editorial team will be on hand each day to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries, you can pick up a copy of the magazine and check out the latest tech in our home of the future. There are even some great prizes to be won.

We're running a home entertainment system in the lounge, comprising of the following:

Panasonic TX-L50ET60B smart TV

Yamaha YSP-4300 soundbar

Humax DTR-T1000 YouView set-top box

Cambridge Audio 752BD Blu-ray player

Libratone Zipp AirPlay speaker

And our colleagues from Stuff are responsible for some very nifty gadgets in other parts of the house, including:

Withings Wi-Fi Smart Body Analyzer

Dyson hot+cool

Nintendo Wii U games console

Samsung UE46F8000 voice and gesture control TV

Philips Hue smartphone-controllable lighting

iRobot Scuba

Berg Little Printer

QOOQ Tablet

We'll also be presenting a live demo every day at 5pm in the Hub Theatre, explaining how to get smart TV, stream music wirelessly around your house and make the most of your digital music collection.

The Gadget Show Live runs from April 3-7 at the NEC in Birmingham. Check out the show website for opening times, ticket prices and to book online. See you there!

By Andy Clough

