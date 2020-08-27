iPhone 12 video leak shows 120Hz screen and new camera

The iPhone 12 is just around the corner, and now the first hands-on video leak is here. It claims to shed some light on the device's 120Hz refresh rate, LIDAR functionality and the overall look and feel of the device.

The video comes via the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, helmed by reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser. The channel claims to have had access to a pre-production model of the iPhone 12, known as a PVT version. PVT stands for Product Validation Testing, and is basically the final check before mass production begins.

So what does this iPhone 12 hands-on video appear to show?

We get a look at the rumoured 120Hz refresh rate – in the menu it's called 'High Refresh Rate'. There's also the option of enabling a mode called 'Variable Refresh Rate' – this would switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates depending on the content displayed on screen.

The iPhone 12 would be the first iPhone with a 120Hz refresh rate. Some recent phones – like Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Note 20 – feature 120Hz refresh rates.

The menu also mentions LIDAR functions. LIDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging, and would allow for more augmented reality capabilities. It already features on the iPad Pro.

Footage of the actual device itself is limited to a very dimly-lit segment near the end of the video, but it does show a screen notch identical to the one on the iPhone 11. It was rumoured to have been replaced for the iPhone 12 in favour of in-screen fingerprint sensors and camera modules.

We also see the option of recording 4K videos at 120fps and at 240fps slow motion. The bezels are slimmer and the device's edges are flat, in keeping with previous rumours, and Face ID works from more angles.

Prosser is a reliable Apple leaker, but that doesn't guarantee the validity of this leak. According to the latest release date leaks, we should find out if it's telling the truth in the next few weeks.

