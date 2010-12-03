Sevenoaks says it has "our widest choice ever of TVs, hi-fi, home cinema and technology products", and the offers will also be available through selected Audio T stores.

Some of the key sales offers are:

• Panasonic TX-P42GT20 TV £1099 (inc 5-year warranty, free Panasonic DMP-BDT100 Blu-ray player and four BD movies)

• Pioneer NAS5 iPod dock system £199 (less than half price)

• Samsung UE40C8000 TV £1349 (inc. free Samsung BD-C5900 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and 3D Shrek collection)

• Pioneer SC-LX83 £1699 (save £300)

• Peachtree Audio Nova £1099 (claim £100 towards any Sonos purchase)

• Denon AVR-1911 £329 (save £120)

* Pioneer BDP-LX52 £249 (save £300)

• Up to 30 per cent off RRP on selected speakers (ask in store for details)

