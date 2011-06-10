There are discounts on a wide range of cables, mains products, racks and other accessories – including many What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision five-star products.

Deals include:

• Classic PowerKord at £80.05 for one metre length, plus a free Wattgate 320i IEC plug and DCT treatment – saving £59

• Ultra PurifierBlock mains conditioner, down 40% to £438

• The Award-winning GQ24 iPod cables now from £27.45

The company also has ex-demo and end-of-line cables and accessories on offer at 50% off the original retail price.

Full details are on the Russ Andrews website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook