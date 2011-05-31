We've just been sent more details of Rayleigh Hi-Fi's forthcoming 3D event, being held this coming weekend of June 4th-5th at the firm's Chelmsford store.

There will be demos of Loewe's new 46in and 55in 3D Compose TVs, Panasonic's 3D plasma range, incuding a monster 85in TH-85VX200E Pro model, and JVC's X3 and X9 projectors.

Customers will qualify for a free 3D Blu-ray player with every 3D TV or projector purchase made at the event, free delivery and installation, and a free HDMI cable up to three metres.

Example deals include a free Panasonic DMP-BD110 Blu-ray player and one pair of 3D glasses with any GT30 series Panasonic TV, a free DMP-BD210 Blu-ray player and pair of 3D glasses with any VT30 set and a free DMP-BD210 Blu-ray player with all VT20 tellies.

There will also be a £300 discount on Loewe's Individual 3D TVs in any screen size. In addition, customers will qualify for a free Loewe Blu-Tech 3D player worth £765, a pair of 3D glasses and free five-year warranty.

