There are some great deals to be had at the new Panasonic store in the Lakeside Shopping Centre, Thurrock, opening this Saturday (March 26th).

To celebrate the opening, many Panasonic items will be less than cost price and every TV sold will come with a free five-year Panasonic warranty.

Other hot deals include a terrific 3D Full HD TV package for £1500: this includes a Panasonic Viera TX-P42VT20B 3D telly with two free pairs of 3D glasses, a free 3D HDC-SDT750 camcorder worth £1200, free DMP-BDT110EBK Blu-ray player and four 3D Blu-ray flms.

You can also pick up the Panasonic DMR-BW780EBK Blu-ray recorder with twin Freeview HD tuners for £400, or a standard DMP-BD45 Blu-ray player for just £50 (we tested it at £150).

TV offers include a Panasonic TX-L32X20B for £250, a TX-L37G20B for £500 and TX-P50G20B plasma for £800. Please note there is limited stock on these models.

The store will be officially opened at 9am on Saturday, March 26th by Martin and Su from Heart Radio's morning breakfast show.

If you pay a visit on the opening day, you could also win a Panasonic 3D TV. To enter, register at www.panasonicstore-lakeside.co.uk.

The new Lakeside Panasonic store is owned by the HCS Group, which also has branches in Romford and Basildon. It's situated on Level 2 near to House of Fraser.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook