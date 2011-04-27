Hi-fi Corner is closing its Rose Street shop in Edinburgh and merging it into its refurbished Haddington Place outlet in the city.

That means a major clearance sale at Rose Street, with some real bargains to be had in store.

Deals include:

Arcam Solo Mini - £499 (was £740)



All QED cables - 50% off



Bose, B&W and Sennheiser headphones - 25% off



Vita Audio R4 £399 (was £550)



Denon RCD-N7 streaming system including speakers, £475 (was £650)

Hi-fi Corner also has limited stock of the Sony KDL60LX903 available for just £3,199 when you trade in your old TV set.

This 'everything must go' sale runs until Saturday. More details on the HI-fi Corner website.