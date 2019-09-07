Hisense to launch first Roku TVs in the UK this year

Now that Roku is integrated into more than 30 per cent of the TVs sold in the US and has almost 31 million active accounts, the smart platform is coming to the UK integrated into a TV for the first time, via Hisense.

Hisense is one of more than ten TV manufacturers selling Roku OS-powered TVs in the US, and it's choosing to celebrate its 50th birthday this year by launching similar models in the UK towards the end of the year.

Exact details on these Roku TVs are yet unknown, but there will be 4K HDR models in various sizes up to 65 inches in shops this autumn. If they're anything like the Roku models in the US and Hisense's non-Roku TVs in the UK, they will likely be highly affordable too.

Roku's TV OS will give owners of the sets direct access to several subscription services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as apps with free content, such as YouTube and its own The Roku Channel. Essentially, with it embedded into a TV experience you have immediate access to all Roku has to offer – lots of streaming content on an easy to use interface.

