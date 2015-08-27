The new K321 LED range has been designed for 4K streaming, and as such comes with the all-important HEVC H.265 codec on board, as well as the open-source VP9 format - and with the Netflix app preloaded.

The TVs are fitted with HDMI 2.0 ports and support 4K content from set-top boxes, Blu-ray players and games consoles. USB 3.0 Movie functionality also means users can view and listen to content, including 4K, from USB-connected devices.

The new range comprises 40in (£450), 50in (£600) and 55in (£700) models, and will be available this autumn.

“The 4K TV market is becoming increasingly competitive," says Howard Grindrod, Hisense UK's deputy managing director. "Market analyst GfK predicts sales of UHD TVs to tip one million by the end of 2015.

"Our new sub-£500 40in model makes premium UHD TV accessible to everyone without compromising on features or picture quality.”

Hisense claims to be the fourth-largest TV manufacturer in the world - it acquired Sharp America for $23.7m at the end of July 2015.

