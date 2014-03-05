HDTracks, the high-resolution music downloads store, has announced a deal with Liztic, a cross-platform music player and manager.

The deal aims to make organising and playing your high-res audio tracks a seamless experience across mobile and desktop, whether you use Apple, Android, Mac or PC.

Liztic manages and synchronizes your music library across all your devices, regardless of operating system. You can play uncompressed, high-res files, plus a wide range of file formats including FLAC and WAV.

Using the Liztic app you can also stream music stored on Dropbox or Google Drive, or from one device to another.

There's a free version of the app and three upgrade options, Pro, Premium and Studio, which allow you to increase the amount of synced data and the number of devices.

As part of the deal, the two companies will offer discounts to each other's customers.

HDTracks is set to launch in the UK this year, with the launch date slated to be around the end of March or beginning of April.

The service, already up and running in the US, offers tracks in AIFF, ALAC, FLAC and WAV formats in up to 192kHz/24-bit quality, and features a variety of artists from Michael Jackson to Pharrell, Paul Simon to Daft Punk.

MORE: High-resolution audio - everything you need to know

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook