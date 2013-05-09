Trending

Focal Chorus 700 speaker range to be sold exclusively through Richer Sounds

By

Two bookshelf, three floorstanding and a centre speaker with prices from £350 to £1300 available now from Richer stores in choice of three finishes

Richer Sounds is to be the exclusive UK stockist of Focal's new 2013 Chorus 700 speaker range, first unveiled last month.

There are two bookshelf and three floorstanding models, plus a centre speaker, with prices from £350 to £1300. All models use Polyglass bass and mid-bass drivers, and AIMg (aluminium-magnesium) inverted tweeter units developed and manufactured in-house at Focal's factory in France.

They're available in walnut, rosewood and 'Black Style' finishes, the latter costing more than the first two standard options.

MORE: Full details on the Chorus 700 range

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Focal's cutting-edge speaker technology into our stores," says Matt Morgan, Richer Sounds' senior hi-fi buyer.

All Richer Sounds stores have the Chorus 705 and Chorus 714 available to demo now, with the rest of the range available on request. The full line-up is as follows:

• Chorus 705 - two-way bookshelf - £400 (walnut/rosewood) or £460 (Black Style)

• Chorus 706 - two-way bookshelf - £500/£560 per pair (above)

• Chorus 714 - 2.5-way floorstander - £800/£900 per pair (below)

• Chorus 716 - 2.5-way floorstander - £1000/£1100 per pair

• Chorus 726 - three-way floorstander - £1200/£1300 per pair

• Chorus CC 700 - two-way centre speaker - £350/£400 per pair

By Andy Clough

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+