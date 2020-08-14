TV & AV winners of the EISA Awards 2020-2021 revealed!

The annual EISA Awards represent the combined judgement of magazine editors around the world, a global perspective on the best-value and highest-performing consumer electronics you can buy.

Sound+Image and Australian Hi-Fi are EISA’s representatives for Home Theatre and Hi-Fi here in Australia, voting as part of the global Expert Imaging & Sound Association which each year pools the editorial review experience of 61 special interest magazines across 29 countries to agree on a final list of EISA Award Winners.

This is usually followed by quite a shindig of a ceremony, held in Berlin each September, at which our Australian time-lag allows us, once over the woozy afternoon hump, to party into the small hours with whomsoever else can last the distance.

Alas, no party this year. Instead the judges for each Expert Group have been Zooming in global groups to discuss, vote and arrive at this year’s winners. And this being a global group of winners, occasionally our outlying Australasian region gets a significantly different model, or the brand is not available here at all. The rest, however, represent the world’s best.

Details of the winners from the two Home Theatre expert groups follow; you can see Australian Hi-Fi's publishing of the hi-fi category awards here; and there are full winners lists from all other categories at the end.

Now then, let’s draw the golden card from the first EISA envelope...

EISA HOME THEATRE RECEIVER 2020-2021

Denon AVC-X4700H

The AVC-X4700H’s 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz-capable HDMI inputs makes this mid-range receiver ideally suited to next-generation sources – but it’s the nine-channel power plant, 11-channel processing functionality and wide-ranging format support that make it a sure-fire hit in any home theatre. Film soundtracks benefit from its well-balanced, engaging

and dynamically capable delivery, with system fine-tuning handled by Audyssey’s MultEQ XT32 platform, now with the option of dual presets. Extensive and useful connectivity – including HEOS multiroom/streaming, MM phono input and Bluetooth headphone support – ensures all-around appeal, as does the competitive price tag.

EISA Home Theatre High-End 2020-2021

Trinnov Altitude platform

In the world of home theatre, rapid technological change can leave a product playing catchup in just a few years. Not so the Altitude series from Trinnov, where upgrading is built into the DNA of its 16-channel and 32-channel processors. Most recently these premium models have added DTS:X Pro support to their 3D audio arsenal, and a revised HDMI board to enhance connectivity and streamline operation. Performance remains best-in-class, too, thanks to professional-grade speaker calibration and bass management, while system designers benefit from remote access and control. State-of-the-art today, but designed to evolve with your needs tomorrow, the Altitude platform is worthy of high praise.

EISA Home Theatre Media Player 2020-2021

Zappiti Pro 4K HDR

Zappiti’s flagship media player is designed for home theatre owners with extensive film and music collections, replacing the traditional disc library with a graphically rich interface that grants instant access to content. The beautifully designed full-width chassis houses twin bays for up to 32TB of HDD storage, plus inputs for local USB drives, while networking functionality enables streaming from NAS devices and PCs. Format support covers 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for movie playback, plus hi-res audio to 192kHz/24-bit. Backing up these AV credentials is the Pro 4K HDR’s flexibility – from running a multiroom 4K system to letting users customise its GUI, this is a machine with a can-do attitude

EISA PROJECTOR 2020-2021

Optoma P1

Partnering 4K HDR visuals with a superior sound performance and elegant styling, Optoma’s P1 is a winning evolution of the ultra-short-throw projector concept. Its DLP optics and lens assembly can deliver an immersive 100in image from a throw distance of less than a metre, helping to bring bigscreen home entertainment to everyday environments. Pictures are richly detailed and colours are vibrant, aided by a 3,500 Lumen-rated laser light source. The onboard sound system from NuForce, meanwhile, brings film and TV soundtracks to life, and handles Bluetooth streams too. Simple to setup and easy to use, Optoma’s P1 is also easy to fall in love with…

EISA HOME THEATRE SUBWOOFER 2020-2021

SVS SB-2000 Pro

SVS has taken innovations from its larger, pricier models and built them into this new compact subwoofer. Offering a high level of performance at an affordable price, the SB-2000 Pro partners its custom 12in bass driver with a 500W ‘Sledge DSP’ amplifier, and becomes the entry-point for SVS’s app-based parametric EQ and control system. And while the sealed cabinet may be ‘small’, its performance is anything but – this is a polished performer that unearths both the nuance and scale of movie soundmixes, delivering dramatic, deep bass while simultaneously remaining controlled and speedy.

EISA BEST BUY HOME THEATRE SPEAKER SYSTEM 2020-2021

Triangle Borea Series

For its new multichannel speaker range, Triangle has crafted cabinets with a stylish, clean aesthetic while firmly keeping an affordable price point in its sights. Performance isn’t an afterthought either – custom drivers, including Efficient Flow System silk dome tweeters and cellulose cone midbass units, are used across the floorstanding BR09, BR08 and BR07, bookshelf BR03 and BR02, and BRC01 centre channel, and these speakers work beautifully together. The Borea Series’ soundstaging impresses with its even frequency response, precise effects placement, and musicality. For those building a wallet-friendly home theatre, you can’t go wrong with these.

EISA SMART SOUNDBAR 2020-2021

Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700

The Citation MultiBeam 700 stands apart from the soundbar crowd thanks to its brilliant blend of slick design, user-friendly features and sonic prowess. Google Assistant integration brings the voice interaction and wireless music benefits of a traditional smart speaker, while Harman Kardon’s seven-driver array and DSP knowhow ensures a refined, spacious and punchy performance. The icing on the cake is the full-colour touchscreen interface, which makes EQ adjustment and source selection a breeze, and will display album artwork from Chromecast streams. This is a soundbar that offers both style and substance.

EISA PREMIUM SOUNDBAR 2020-2021

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage

Designed to partner TVs 55in and above, and featuring the premium build quality and aesthetic the company is known for, Bang & Olufsen’s soundbar debut was worth the wait. Each of the Beosound Stage’s eleven drivers (including four 4in woofers) are independently amplified, and the resulting performance is effortlessly largescale, cohesive and immersive – Dolby Atmos content plays out with precision steering and overhead impact, while music tracks enjoy a wide, revealing soundstage. Connect via HDMI, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 or Chromecast, and get ready to be impressed.

EISA BEST BUY TV 2020-2021

TCL 65C815

Into the ultra-competitive midrange TV market comes TCL’s ultra-competitive 65C815, a feature-rich affordable 4K largescreen with an assured picture performance. Its Quantum Dot panel is used for wide colour delivery, while edge LED illumination and the TV’s efficient processing ensure HDR sources (including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision) have dramatic contrast. Audio from the Dolby Atmos-compatible integrated 2.1 speaker system is a punchy accompaniment, and TCL’s commitment to usability also impresses – Android TV makes content selection a breeze, and hands-free Google Assistant invites owners to get talking. This is a TV that offers tangible value for money.

EISA 8K TV 2020-2021

LG 75NANO99

Whether you’re a cinephile, gamer or sports fan, LG’s 75NANO99 8K TV is sure to please. A high-performance flatscreen designed to finesse playback from any source through advanced sound and image processing – courtesy of LG’s new α9 Gen3 AI silicon – it also provides future-proofed HDMI 2.1 connectivity (with 8K/60fps and 4K/120fps support) and handles all popular 8K codecs. Key to its dramatic picture quality is the NanoCell IPS panel and Full Array Local Dimming LED engine, which combine to deliver a wide viewing angle, refined colours and rich contrast, while upscaling yields superb sharpness from HD and 4K content. This is a technological tour de force, yet remains intuitive and enjoyable to use.

EISA LARGESCREEN TV 2020-2021

Samsung QE75Q950TS

For its third generation of 8K TV, Samsung has adopted a no-compromise approach when it comes to design, feature set and performance. The ‘Infinity’ styling of the QE75Q950TS encases its QLED panel in a bezel just 2mm wide. In conjunction with the TV’s external One Connect box and discreet single-cable connection, you’re left with little to admire but its bright, razor-sharp visuals, which carry immense impact at this 75in size. And then there’s the audio. Utilising speaker drivers built into all four sides of the TV’s frame, and proprietary Object Tracking Sound+ processing, the QE75Q950TS creates a detailed and dynamic soundfield with width and height. This bigscreen certainly makes a big impression…

EISA BEST PREMIUM OLED TV 2020-21

LG OLED65GX

LG’s ‘Gallery Series’ OLED takes a new approach to TV design, utilising an ultra-thin articulating mount to create a flush-to-wall finish – add the super-slim panel and 5mm micro-bezel, and you have a screen that commands your attention. The OLED65GX’s premium ethos continues when it comes to features and performance. The black level, colour and contrast strengths of OLED technology are in full evidence, refined by LG’s AI Picture Pro processing, while class-leading HDMI v2.1 connectivity targets gaming setups through 4K/120fps playback and ultra-low latency, and external sound systems through eARC. A lengthy features list also includes Dolby Vision HDR, LG’s WebOS smart hub, Bluetooth headphone support and much more.

EISA BEST BUY OLED TV 2020-2021

Philips 55OLED805

Both evolution and revolution, Philips’ new mid-tier OLED TV carries over the Android smart features and universal HDR support of its previous generation but debuts extensively upgraded image processing. The result is a 4K HDR display that pushes the picture envelope and gets the best from disc and digital sources, with AI-based enhancements to the company’s P5 processor delivering a boost to sharpness, colour vibrancy and motion clarity. The 55OLED805 is a true all-rounder too, with features including Ambilight illumination and DTS Play-Fi multiroom audio, and an unobtrusive design that will grace any environment. It’s a brilliant TV at an eye-catching price.

EISA HOME THEATRE TV 2020-2021

Philips 65OLED935

Superior sound and pristine vision dovetail together in Philips’ range-topping 4K OLED TV. The former comes from the 65OLED935’s innovative integrated 3.1.2 speaker system, designed in partnership with audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins. This features twin upfiring drivers for Dolby Atmos replay, a central ‘Tweeter-on-Top’ to improve dialogue and vocal clarity, and rear-ported subwoofer for cinematic bass. Pictures, meanwhile, benefit from AI+ processing (which introduces ground-breaking anti screen-burn technology) and the expansive contrast and precision detailing of OLED. Four-sided Ambilight adds another level of immersion to a home theatre TV that’s already utterly captivating.

EISA SOUNDBAR 2020-2021

LG SN8YG

LG’s SN8YG finds the brand evolving its home theatre soundbar proposition via advanced processing technology and new user-friendly features. A 3.1.2-channel model with wireless subwoofer and dual upfiring drivers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, it’s a powerful, cinematic performer wrapped in a sleek, living-room friendly aesthetic. Finely tuned playback is offered by LG’s AI Sound Pro mode – which analyses the incoming source – and AI Room Calibration, while Meridian Audio digital signal processing handles movies and music with care. With Google Assistant and Chromecast to stream wireless sources and implement voice control, and an optional wireless speaker pack to expand the listening experience to 5.1.2, this is a thrilling all-rounder.

EISA HOME THEATRE HEADPHONE 2020-2021

JVC EXOFIELD XP-EXT1

An innovative alternative to a speaker-based setup, JVC’s XP-EXT1 system offers immersive 7.1.4 audio via wireless headphones. Able to decode native Dolby Atmos and DTS:X bitstreams, and upscale stereo or multichannel movie and music content to a 3D soundfield through proprietary EXOFIELD technology, this brings a personal element to your home entertainment. A supplied wireless transmitter with 4K-capable HDMI connectivity acts as the hub between your sources and TV, and offers preset sound modes tailored to different genres. Up to four individual calibrations can be taken via JVC’s smartphone app, so family members can also enjoy the enveloping performance of the XP-EXT1’s 40mm-driver headphones. Consider this home theatre, reinvented.

EISA Best Buy Soundbar 2020-2021

TCL TS9030 RAY·DANZ

TCL’s TS9030 soundbar offers a crowd-pleasing mix of affordability, usability and performance prowess. Dolby Atmos-compatible, with Google Home multiroom support and a wireless subwoofer connection, it uses the company’s RAY·DANZ acoustic lens technology to optimise playback from its driver array. The result is a wide, 3.1-channel soundfield ideal for living room environments, with a dedicated centre speaker for all-important dialogue clarity. The soundbar also bristles with user-friendly features, including music playback via USB, wireless streaming through Chromecast, Apple Airplay and Bluetooth, and HDMI switching with 4K HDR passthrough. It’s an audio upgrade with all-round appeal.

EISA HOME THEATRE AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

Emotiva XPA Gen3

With a design approach based around 300W mono and 65W stereo modules, Emotiva’s third-generation power amplifier range can be specified in configurations from one- to eleven-channel, all using a high-current switchmode power supply and Class H amplifier topology. Allied to this flexibility is the company’s value for money ethos, which is fully in evidence here. The performance of the XPA Gen3 amplifiers is characterised by bass weight, soundstage scale and dynamic headroom, making them a fit for power-hungry loudspeakers and dedicated theatre rooms. The phrase ‘American muscle’ springs to mind…

EISA HOME THEATRE SPEAKER SYSTEM 2020-2021

Arendal Sound 1961 Series

Arendal Sound’s new entry-level range leverages technology from its flagship 1723 Series, but adds tricks of its own, including the company’s first height channel speaker and a new Avalanche IQ amplifier platform with parametric EQ on its sealed and ported subwoofers. System builders are well catered for by a choice of floorstander, monitor, centre, bookshelf and ‘TriAxial’ surround models, and performance across the range showcases a detailed, energetic but neutral approach, equally suited to dramatic movie mixes and nuanced music. Styling and build quality impress too – it’s a speaker series that outshines its price tag.

AND THE REST OF THE EISA AWARDS ARE:

HI-FI EXPERT GROUP

EISA LOUDSPEAKER 2020-2021

SVS Prime Pinnacle

EISA WIRELESS LOUDSPEAKER 2020-2021

System Audio legend 5 silverback

EISA BEST VALUE BOOKSHELF LOUDSPEAKER 2020-2021

Monitor Audio Bronze 100

EISA BEST VALUE FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKER 2020-2021

Focal Chora 826

EISA AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

Arcam SA30

EISA SMART AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

NAD Masters M33

EISA HIGH-END INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

Musical Fidelity M8xi

EISA HIGH-END PRE/POWER AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

Michi P5/S5

EISA TURNTABLE 2020-2021

Thorens TD 1601

EISA BEST VALUE TURNTABLE 2020-2021

Pro-Ject T1

EISA DIGITAL SOURCE 2020-2021

Volumio Primo

EISA BEST VALUE DAC 2020-2021

iFi Audio ZEN DAC

EISA PHONO PREAMP 2020-2021

Primare R15

EISA AUDIO ACCESSORY 2020-2021

Pro-Ject VC-E

COMBINED WITH MOBILE EXPERT GROUP

EISA HEADPHONES 2020-2021

DALI IO-6

EISA MOBILE AUDIO PLAYER 2020-2021

FiiO M11 Pro

PHOTOGRAPHY EXPERT GROUP

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2020-2021

Fujifilm X-T4

EISA BEST BUY CAMERA 2020-2021

Nikon Z 50

EISA APS-C CAMERA 2020-2021

Canon EOS 90D

EISA FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2020-2021

Nikon D780

EISA ADVANCED FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2020-2021

Sony Alpha 7R IV

EISA PROFESSIONAL CAMERA 2020-2021

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO CAMERA 2020-2021

Panasonic Lumix DC-S1H

EISA COMPACT CAMERA 2020-2021

Fujifilm X100 V

EISA VLOGGING CAMERA 2020-2021

Sony Vlog Camera ZV-1

EISA CAMERA INNOVATION 2020-2021

Canon EOS R5

EISA LENS OF THE YEAR 2020-2021

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM

EISA WIDEANGLE ZOOM LENS 2020-2021

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art

EISA STANDARD ZOOM LENS 2020-2021

Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM

EISA TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2020-2021

Tamron 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VXD

EISA TRAVEL ZOOM LENS 2020-2021

Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD

EISA SUPER TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2020-2021

Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS

EISA PROFESSIONAL TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2020-2021

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm F2.8E FL ED SR VR

EISA WIDEANGLE LENS 2020-2021

Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G

EISA PORTRAIT LENS 2020-2021

Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm F1.8 S

EISA LENS INNOVATION 2020-2021

Canon RF 600mm & 800mm F11 IS STM

EISA CAMERA DRONE 2020-2021

DJI Mavic AIR 2

EISA PHOTO SOFTWARE 2020-2021

Nik Collection 3 By DxO

EISA MONITOR 2020-2021

EIZO ColorEdge CS2740

MOBILE DEVICES EXPERT GROUP

EISA BEST SMARTPHONE 2020-2021

OnePlus 8 Pro

EISA ADVANCED SMARTPHONE 2020-2021

OPPO Find X2 Pro

EISA FOLDABLE SMARTPHONE 2020-2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

EISA MULTIMEDIA SMARTPHONE 2020-2021

Sony Xperia 1 II

EISA SMARTPHONE CAMERA 2020-2021

Huawei P40 Pro

EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2020-2021

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

EISA ON-EAR HEADPHONES 2020-2021

Bowers & Wilkins PX5

EISA MOBILE SPEAKER 2020-2021

LG XBOOM Go PL7

EISA BEST SMARTWATCH 2020-2021

Huawei Watch GT 2

COMBINED WITH HI-FI EXPERT GROUP

EISA HEADPHONES 2020-2021

DALI IO-6

EISA MOBILE AUDIO PLAYER 2020-2021

FiiO M11 Pro

EISA PORTABLE DAC/HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt

IN-CAR ELECTRONICS EXPERT GROUP

EISA IN-CAR HEAD UNIT 2020-2021

Kenwood DMX9720XDS

EISA IN-CAR SOUND PROCESSOR 2020-2021

Helix DSP ULTRA

EISA IN-CAR BEST VALUE DSP 2020-2021

Ground Zero GZDSP 4-8XII

EISA IN-CAR AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

MOSCONI GLADEN ATOMO 2

EISA IN-CAR DSP AMPLIFIER 2020-2021

Eton Stealth 7.1 DSP

EISA IN-CAR SPEAKER SYSTEM 2020-2021

ESB 8.6K3U LE

EISA IN-CAR SUBWOOFER 2020-2021

Hifonics ZRX6D2

EISA IN-CAR HIGH END COMPONENT 2020-2021

Audison bit One HD Virtuoso

EISA IN-CAR DASHCAM 2020-2021

KENWOOD DRV-A501W

EISA CAMPER VAN HEAD UNIT 2020-2021

Zenec Z-E3766

And so endeth the list of EISA Award winners for 2020-21

