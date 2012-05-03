EchoStar has launched the Ultra Slim Box HDT-610R digital set-top box – the world's slimmest digital TV recorder.

The HDT-610R has twin Freeview+ HD tuners allowing you to pause and rewind live TV, record one channel while you watch another and record a complete series with Series Link.

A 500GB hard disk drive allows for around 300 hours of recording (of SD content), there's the standard HDMI output for connecting to your TV and support for Dolby Digital Plus.

The Echostar Ultra Slim Box is also internet-enabled giving you access to BBC iPlayer, Box Office 365 and other Smart TV applications, with software updates promised for new services as they launch.

You can pre-order the EchoStar Ultra Slim Box HDT-610R PVR from tomorrow, May 4th, via Amazon, John Lewis and Maplin – and that's when we'll find out the price...

