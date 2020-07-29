Dolby and Avid encourage indie artists to create Dolby Atmos Music

Dolby Atmos Music has been part and parcel of Amazon Music HD and Tidal’s catalogues for some months now, and its presence on those streaming services is only growing. Their libraries now include thousands of Atmos tracks from prominent artists on major labels – you’ll see music from Neil Young and Norah Jones, Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones – but we could soon see independent artists distributing their music in the surround sound format too.

That’s the hope of Dolby and media platform creator Avid, anyway. The long-term partners have just launched a tool to make it easier for indie artists to create and share music in Dolby Atmos on Amazon and Tidal’s Atmos-supporting platforms.

(Image credit: Avid, Dolby)

AvidPlay is a do-it-yourself music distribution platform that now allows subscribers (it costs £47/$60 per year) to create new songs (or reimagine an existing stereo track) in Dolby Atmos using any compatible Atmos-enabled workstation, including Avid Pro Tools. Those tracks can then be uploaded to AvidPlay, which then distributes music to streaming services – while ensuring artists keep 100 per cent of their rights and earnings. Subscribers can use the AvidPlay dashboard to track how much each song is making them.

“Through AvidPlay, any artist and label outside the major label system, regardless if they are a Multi-Platinum GRAMMY Award-winning performer or emerging singer-songwriter, can share their music in Dolby Atmos with the world,” said Christine Thomas, senior director of music partnerships at Dolby.

The distribution tool - the first of its kind to support Dolby Atmos - is good news for artists interested in mixing in and experimenting with the immersive surround sound format, and of course for music fans who subscribe to Tidal HiFi or Amazon Music HD and thus have access to Dolby Atmos Music.

