It comes after Phones4U was placed into administration this week, in light of the news that Vodafone and EE had decided to cut ties with the retailer once current supply contracts ended.

The 800 workers that Dixons Carphone is offering to hire are those who work in existing Phones4U-branded concessions, set up inside Currys and PC World stores before the merger.

Rob Hunt from PwC said: "We can confirm that Dixons Carphone have agreed, with our blessing, to offer roles to all people in the Phones 4U concessions located in Dixons Carphone outlets.

"This agreement relates solely to staff and does not include the sale of any stock, chattels or the Phones 4U brand name."

In a further development, it has been reported that both EE and Vodafone are among potential buyers for some of the 550 Phones4U stores that have shut since administrators were called in.

The BBC quoted a Vodafone spokesperson as saying: "We can confirm that we have been approached by the administrators of the Phones4U business". EE declined to comment.

