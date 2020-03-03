Disney Plus is coming to Sky Q and Now TV

Good news, Sky customers: Disney Plus (Disney+) is set to launch on the Sky Q platform, followed by Sky's Now TV service in the "coming months".

The highly anticipated video streaming service launched in the US last year and will be available in the UK and Ireland from 24th March – a week earlier than its original slated release date. The multi-year deal between the two corporations means that Sky Q customers that subscribe to Disney's £5.99-per-month service will be able to watch shows such as The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The World According To Jeff Goldblum straight from the Disney Plus app on their Sky Q set-top box.

It isn't clear whether this is an exclusive deal or whether Disney Plus will appear on rival BT and Virgin Media platforms too. And Sky hasn't announced whether it will handle Disney Plus subscriptions with bundled billing, as it introduced for Netflix last year, either.

It's also worth mentioning, of course, that while some Disney Plus content is available in HDR (High Dynamic Range), Sky Q still doesn't support the video format. An update to bring HDR video to Sky was first mooted back in February 2017, but that upgrade has never arrived. In December it was suggested the heavily delayed support could finally arrive later this year.

The Sky and Disney agreement also sees Comcast-owned Sky remain as the “first-pay window for 20th Century titles“, meaning that Sky Cinema customers will continue to have first access to blockbusters from the Disney subsidiary, such as Le Mans ’66, JoJo Rabbit and Terminator: Dark Fate.

