Cyrus is taking to the road in May with its 'Digital Music Tour', a series of events around the UK at which it will demonstrate its new streaming products, the Streamline, Stream XP and Stream X.

Aimed at novices and experts alike, Cyrus will give advice on everything that is needed to get the most out of a streamed audio system.

Disc ripping, file formats, storage and network set-up are just some of the subjects that will be covered during these open events.

There'll also be the chance to discover more about streaming audio from the experts at Cyrus. "While undertaking research for our new streaming products, we quickly identified that there is a lack of understanding among consumers about the opportunities and potential qualities of audio streaming," says Cyrus.

The tour runs from May 3rd and will be hosted by Cyrus retailers in 15 locations across the country. Details of dates and locations as follows:

Tue, 3rd May

Audiovation. 4 Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Tue, 3rd May

Sevenoaks, 92B White Ladies Road, Bristol.

Wed, 4th May

Nottingham Hi-Fi. 116-122 Alfreton Road, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire.

Wed, 4th May

Moorgate Acoustics, 184 Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Thur, 5th May

Frank Harvey Hi-Fi. 163 Spon Street, Coventry, West Midlands.

We've had some more information in on this particular tour date:

Each attendee at the Frank Harvey event - which will run from 4-8pm - will receive a free gift, plus entry into a prize draw.

First prize is a Cyrus streaming product; second prize is £1000 to spend on Cyrus gear of your choice; third prize is £500 towards Cyrus kit.

Register here to attend.

Thur, 5th May

Leicester Hi-Fi. 6 Silver Walk, St Martins Square, Leicestershire.

Mon, 9th May

Glasgow Audio. 135 Great Western Road, Glasgow, Strathclyde.

Tue, 10th May

Holburn Hi-Fi. 441-5 Holburn Street, Aberdeen, Grampian.

Tue, 10th May

Sevenoaks. 14 Silver Street, Yeovil, Somerset.

Wed, 11th May

James-Morrow. 1 Home Street , Edinburgh, Lothian.

Wed, 11th May

Sevenoaks. 33 London Road, Southampton, Hampshire.

Thur, 12th May

Lintone Audio. 7-11 Park Lane, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear.

Thur, 12th May

Chew + Osborne. 26 King Street, Saffron Waldon, Essex.

Thur, 19th May

Sevenoaks. 144 Grays Inn Road, Holborn, London.

Thur, 19th May

Bartlett’s Hi-Fi. 175-177 Holloway Road, London.

For more details, and to book your place at one of the events, visit the Cyrus website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook