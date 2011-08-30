We're off the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin today, and will be reporting live from the show throughout the rest of this week.

It's Europe's biggest technology showcase, so we expect a raft of new product launches and other developments to be announced.

Samsung has already revealed it will unveil its 4G/LTE Galaxy S II smartphone, while Pioneer has given us a sneak preview of its £170 BDP-140 3D Blu-ray/SACD player, with additional models in the range due to debut at IFA.

And we'll be at the LG stand checking out the firm's new range of Nano and Pentouch 3D TVs.

We expect to see more new high-tech TVs, tablets, home cinema and audio systems from the big-name brands.

Our news team will be covering live press events from LG, Sony, Samsung, Philips, Loewe and others.

The opening press conference kicks off at 12 noon UK time tomorrow (August 31st), followed by the Panasonic press conference at 2pm and Sony at 3pm.

On Thursday, September 1st the event schedule is as follows (UK time):

10am: Samsung

11am: Philips

12pm: Sharp

1pm: Loewe

2pm: LG

3pm: Toshiba

4pm: JVC

5pm: Showstoppers event