In addition to an expanded line-up of curved soundbars, the Korean company is set to introduce "a new concept" in the form of the WAM7500/6500 – a wireless speaker that aims to fill an entire room with sound, eliminating the traditional sonic sweetspot.

The WAM7500 (below) and 6500 (above) makes use of Samsung's proprietary Ring Radiator technology, which allows the sound to be projected in a 360-degree radius and claims to deliver a "perfect balance" of treble and bass.

Both models – the portable WAM6500 and table-top WAM7500 – can be used with TVs, mobile devices and soundbars, with the WAM6500 also coming with a built-in battery on board.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced that it will be releasing the 6000, 6500 and 8500 series of curved soundbars – matching its curved TV models with screen sizes between 48in and 78in.

The 8500 series will feature 9.1 channel speakers, incorporating a central speaker and additional side speakers at both ends of the product to help enhance the immersive curved TV experience.

Samsung Electronics senior vice president Jurack Chae said: "We know how much people love music and that’s why we are expanding our portfolio to bring high-quality, wireless audio into the home."

