Monmouth-based Ceritech Audio is taking over the town's Shire Hall (above) this Saturday, October 8th for a one-day Home Entertainment Experience, promoting all things audio-visual from 3D home cinema and gaming to home networking and high-end audio.

Admission is free, and a wide range of brands are exhibiting, including Arcam, AVA

Media, Bowers and Wilkins, Canton, Conran Audio, Densen, Epson, Focal, Grado, HiFi Racks, JVC, Monitor Audio, Moon, Naim Audio, Nevo, Onkyo, QED, Q Acoustics, Rega, Rotel, Sonos, Tellurium Q, Totem and Yamaha.

There will be demonstrations, expert advice on computer-controlled music storage and playback, and even a chance to log the fastest stage-time on Sega Rally Championship and win a prize.

Live music will be played all day, all attendees will get a free Ceritech Audio CD and entry into a prize draw to win a TEAC SR-80iDAB iPod dock system, and there will also be a charity auction of lots donated by exhibitors.

Over £6000 of items have so far been donated, including a £2000 Epson projector, and proceeds will go to the Bridges Community Centre, a local charity to assist vulnerable, disadvantaged or aged members of the community.

The event is open from 10am to 5pm at the Shire Hall, Monmouth NP25 3DY, and you can find out more on the dedicated website.

