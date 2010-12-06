Wireless HDMI solutions remain in their infancy but Cables To Go, a US company that unsurprisingly specialises in all sorts of cable connections, is confident this complete solution will deliver full HD over a distance of up to 10 metres.

The WirelessHD kit comes with everything you need in the box, with a transmitter, receiver, two HDMI cables, an infared remote and even a mounting bracket.

Claiming true uncompressed audio and video performance, the machine simply requires connection to your source to begin transmitting 1080p content.

Cables To Go recommends that the two devices face each other in the same room, and aren't more than 10 metres apart, for best results.

The TruLink 1-Port 60GHz WirelessHD kit from Cables To Go is available to buy now for around £300.

