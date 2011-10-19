BSkyB has announced its latest set of results, showing a revenue growth of 9%, up to 1.66 billion.

Sky has focused on pushing existing customers to take more Sky products, with 2.9m households now taking TV, broadband and telephony from Sky, up 29% on last year.

The total number of Sky TV customers rose to 10.2m, up from 9.96m in September 2010.

Elsewhere over 1.6 million customers have downloaded the Sky Go app in its first three months, while the number of HD customers rose by 771,000 year-on-year and by 103,000 in the last three months.

There was no mention of any figures for the number of people taking the Sky 3D channel, however.

Sky customers have added 683,000 new products – whether HD, multiroom, broadband etc. – in the last three months.

HD subscribers rose by 103,000 in the last quarter, taking the total number to over 3.9m compared to just under 3.2m this time last year, while the number of multiroom users up 45,000.

Sport continued to be crucial to Sky's appeal, with Premier League audiences up on average by 18% year on year, while Champions League matches featuring home nation teams increased by 27%.

Jeremy Darroch, chief executive, BSkyB, said: "In tough market conditions, our move to more broadly based growth and multiple products is serving us well.

"Customers can look forward to more outstanding TV as we step change our investment in new British comedy and drama, begin coverage of Formula 1 and continue to offer the best US shows like Glee, Terra Nova and Boardwalk Empire."

