The British manufacturer has announced the launch of a new addition to the Twenty family at the Bristol Show 2015 – and it has come in the form of the Twenty Sub, now available at a cost of £2950.

PMC says its new Twenty-branded subwoofer has been designed for use with movies and music alike, with the Advanced Transmission Line (ATL) bass loading principle a feature of its latest product.

Class D amplification and "ultra-precise DSP control" have also been incorporated into the Twenty Sub, with two long-throw 7in custom-designed bass drivers featuring ultra-light and ultra-stiff paper cones.

The cones are mounted in a cast magnesium chassis to deliver what PMC describes as an "unparalleled transient response". Elsewhere, the use of ATL offers a "smooth" response all the way down to 22Hz.

In terms of connectivity, the Twenty Sub has balanced stereo analogue and AES/EBU digital inputs – and RCA unbalanced convertors are included. All outputs, meanwhile, can be high-pass filtered or unprocessed.

The Twenty Sub comes in the same four finishes as the rest of the Twenty speaker range – Walnut, Amarone, Oak and Diamond Black.

