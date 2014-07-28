Bose claims that the patents Beats has allegedly infringed include method and apparatus for minimising latency in digital signal processing (DSP) systems; dynamically configurable ANR signal processing topology; dynamically configurable ANR filter block topology; high frequency compensating topology; and digital high frequency phase compensation.

Such technology can be found in Bose's QuietComfort range of noise-cancelling headphones - such as the Award winning QuietComfort 15s - and Bose is now claiming financial damages and an injunction against Beats, preventing the sale and import of certain pairs of headphones in the US. Bose hasn't released details to say how much it's asking for, however.

In a statement, Bose says: "The filing is comprehensive and explains our position, and as a matter of practice, we don't comment on on-going litigation. We can share that for over 30 years, Bose has made significant investments in the research, development, engineering and design of the proprietary technologies found in our headphones.

"Bose's patented technologies enable the exclusive performance found in our QuietComfort Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones. We are committed to protecting our investment, protecting our customers, and defending the patents we own."

Beats is still in the process of being taken over by Cupertino tech giant Apple in a deal estimated to be worth $3 billion, and it's unclear what, if any, impact this patent dispute is going to have on that acquisition.

