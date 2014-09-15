The white BeoLab 20 wireless speakers feature the same technology found in their black counterpart. A 10in dual-coil bass unit with two dedicated 160-Watt Class D amplifiers, 5in midrange unit with its own 160-Watt Class D amp and a 3/4in Acoustic Lens tweeter with its own 160-Watt Class D amp.

Adaptive Bass Linerisation technology prevents the speakers getting damaged from sudden bursts of loud music and an integrated wireless receiver is based on WiSA technology to allow for easy connection to the BeoVision Avant 4K TV.

The Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 20 wireless speakers are available now in both black and white for £3748 each or £7495 for a pair.