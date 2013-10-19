This week on whathifi.com we revealed the winners of the coveted What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision awards.

There are 99 best-in-class products in total, from TVs to speakers, tablets to headphones. Unsurprisingly, a whole host of five-star reviews went live on the site in the run-up to the big reveal.

We'd hate you to have missed anything, so allow us to round-up all of the new product reviews from the last week...

Philips HTL9100

We don't expect much innovation from a soundbar. In the case of the Philips HTL9100, we found there was more than meets the eye. A terrific soundbar that's capable of producing realistic 5.1-channel surround sound and has a shape-shifting trick up its sleeve.

Panasonic TX-P50GT60B

While LED/LCD screens may be in vogue, plasma screens remain some of the best models on the market. Panasonic's latest effort is another sign that plama TVs are alive and kicking. Well deserving of its award.

Sony BDP-S4100

Last year Sony's BDP-S790 won the Product of the year award. This year Sony has has been even more successful with three wins in the Blu-ray section, with the S4100 helping to continue Sony's dominance.

Philips M1BT

Philips' Fidelio M1BT headphones marry style with function to produce a great headphone. High-quality aptX Bluetooth and an excellent, full-bodied sense of sound. Superb.

Pro-Ject Essentials II

Pro-Ject has long been performing extraordinary feats with budget turntables. With the Essentials II they've delivered a 'back-to-basics' approach but the results are excellent. A brilliant, hassle free entry-level deck.

Yamaha RX-V375

If you're on the lookout for a dynamic and confident sounding AV receiver for under £300, then look no further. The Yamaha RX-V375 is a bargain.

Denon Coccoon Stream DSD-501

Looking not too dissimilar to the Marantz Consolette, the DSD-501 wins on account of the fantastic sound it generates. Easy to set-up and use, as an update to the original Coccoon, Denon has struck gold.

Dali Zensor 1 5.1

We're big fans of what Dali has done with the Zensor speaker range and the latest models are a case in point. Delivering a speaker package ideal for small to medium rooms, the Zensor 1 5.1 package is a five-star award-winner.

Monitor Audio ASB-2

Expensive, but in this instance you most definitely get what you pay for. A talented, feature-filled soundbar that can handle whatever you can throw at it.

Bowers and Wilkins P7

The best headphones B&W has produced? Quite possibly. The P7s are certainly the most ambitious pair of cans from Bowers & Wilkins, and their performance puts them at the forefront of their price class.

Epson EH-TW6100W

Another projector from Epson, another five-star review, and - another award winner. With a crisp picture that captures detail and colours without sacrificing any brightness, it's difficult to look past this at this budget.

Sonos Play:1

Last but not least, the Sonos Play:1. The cheapest speaker from Sonos yet, it heads off rivals by delivering a cracking performance that opens up a ton of streaming possibilities.

