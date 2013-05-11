This week on whathifi.com we've delivered our verdict on Sony's latest effort in the TV market, the KDL-55W905A, as well as Pure's Sonos-bashing Jongo S3 wireless multiroom speaker system (above), and in the hi-fi room we've been enjoying Eclipse's sublime TD508Mk3 speakers.

NEWS

Naim announces new streaming solution

At the High End Show in Munich, Naim revealed its Naim UnitiQute 2, the next generation version of the company's entry-level streaming system. Retailing for £1150, it now comes with DAB+ and improvements to its digital circuit board.

It will also stream or play files from UPnP or USB up to 32bit/192kHz (24-bit/96kHz from Apple Lossless), and offers gapless playback of all lossless formats and most lossy ones.

Elsewhere at Munich there were new speakers from Focal, Neat, PMC, Dynaudio and KEF, the latter showing off its new E305 'eggs' (below).

Pioneer's new 2013 AV receiver range

Good news for home cinema fans this week with Pioneer unveiling its six-strong home cinema receiver range for 2013, with prices from £200-£550.

The new Pioneer receivers claim improved smartphone integration, a host of improvements over the 2012 AV receiver range and of course top-quality sound performance.

There are six models in total: the entry-level Pioneer VSX-323 (£200), the VSX-423 (£250), VSX-528 (£300), VSX-828 (£350), VSX-923 (£450) and the VSX-1123 (£550). All six come with a June 2013 release date.

Sony back in the black

Sony has something to cheer this week, announcing a return to annual profit for the first time in five years.

Net profit was 43bn yen (£280m) for the year to March 31st, as opposed to a 457bn yen loss the previous year. This, Sony said, was down to the yen's recent fall, making exports cheaper and boosting sales, as well as revenue generated from assets sales.

BT Sport to be free to BT Broadband users

Earlier this week BT announced its upcoming BT Sports channel will be free to any customer on its BT broadband, marking the first time that Barclays Premier League matches have been "free" to watch in more than 20 years.

Channels will also be available to Sky customers, with prices starting at £12/month. BT, however, kept quiet on whether BT Sports would appear on Virgin Media.

REVIEWS

Sony KDL-55W905A

The biggest review of the week involved Sony's new set for 2013. Following on from its impressive performance in our Awards last year, big things were expected of the KDL-55W905A. Our in-depth reveiw gets into the nitty gritty of the many changes and new technology Sony has brought to thr table and whether it can trump last year's effort...

Eclipse TD508Mk3

Eclipse brought out another unique looking speaker for our perusal, with the TD508Mk3 gracing our test rooms. While they're not for everyone, the TD508Mk3s made such an impression on us that we rather pleased with what we heard...

Pure Jongo S3

Reviewed in our latest issue, the Pure Jongo S3s were something of a revelation in our test rooms, providing an intriguing and more affordable alternative to Sonos if you want a simple wireless multiroom music system. We're eagerly anticipating the next round of Pure products due for launch later this year based on how good the S3s are...

Joe Cox

