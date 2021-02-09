Australian Hi-Fi Jan-Feb 2021 out now: podcasting special!

Read Australian Hi-Fi and thousands more Australian and International magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$14.99 p/m There's a new way to read Australian Hi-Fi Magazine and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$14.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Australian Hi-Fi, plus over 5,000 other Australian and International magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone..View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

INSIDE OUR NEW ISSUE

Every issue of Australian Hi-Fi brings you the latest audio news, expert reviews with full laboratory tests of new hi-fi components, features about audio technologies, plus reviews of the latest music releases.

(Image credit: Future)

REVIEWS THIS ISSUE



Gryphon Essence Preamplifier & Essence Stereo Power Amplifier

Class-A amplifiers deliver the best sound quality, but they're also very large, very expensive and run very hot. Gryphon's unique 'Green Bias' solves one of these issues.

B&W PX-7 ANC Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins, best-known for its loudspeakers, has been playing catch-up with its headphones for more than a decade. With the PX-7s, it's finally crept ahead of the pack.

Harbeth Compact 7ES-XD Loudspeakers

UK designer Alan Shaw says he now has a "higher power sonic microscope" that has enabled him to improve every one of the models in his range to 'XD' status.

Pilium Elektra DAC

This is not only the heaviest DAC we've ever tested, it's also the only one that's been made in Greece, and this despite the company that makes it being registered in Bulgaria.

Silent Angel Rhein V2 Music Server

Thunder Data's Silent Angel Rhein is not only silent, it also gives you access to your music in many different ways. Stephen Dawson explains what it does and how you use it.

Richter Harlequin S6 Loudspeakers

A floor-standing two-way design has many advantages over a stand-mount and our in-depth review lists all of them—as well as the disadvantages!

Q Acoustics QB12 Subwoofer

What can we say? We're in awe of its performance, particularly given its relatively compact dimensions and its modest retail price.

(Image credit: Future)

FEATURE ARTICLES



Podcasting For Fun and Profit

Whether you're doing it for fun, or profit—or both—podcasting is easy and cheap to do. We look at what you'll need to get started.

The Ultimate Class-D Technology?

Is Eigentakt, developed by the famous Bruno Putzeys at Purifi, a version of which is used by NAD in its brilliant M33 amplifier, the ultimate Class-D amplifier topology?

(Image credit: Future)

MUSIC REVIEWS



Old Turns

Tears For Fears' new box set contains outstanding versions of their classic hits, along with a wealth of unreleased material. We also review box sets from two very under-rated bands, Trees and Rhinoceros.

Top Picks

Our very own Powderfinger has released an album of unreleased tracks that's so good it feels like a 'Greatest Hits' CD from a parallel universe. Whatever were they thinking not to release them?

Jazz Track

Harry Beckett's trumpet tone was astonishing and you can hear it at its best on Joy Unlimited. You can also hear another side of Chick Corea on his album Plays, and blow your mind with Tomato Brain.

Rock On

This month we highlight a debut album from New Zealand's Grumblewood and look back in time to Tangerine Dreams recordings from the early 80s, which have just been re-mastered. Plus Mark Kelly, Lykantropi, Avandra and Katatonia.

WHERE DO YOU GET IT?

It's all in the new Jan-Feb 2021 issue of Australian Hi-Fi M magazine - out now in all good newsagents. To pick up a print subscriptions, visit techmags.com.au. Also available as a digital edition in the Readly app or through Zinio.