Audio-Technica has revealed details of its new £500 flagship DJ turntable, the AT-LP1240USB, which goes on sale in the UK from September.

A direct-drive 16-pole, three-phase motor ensures speed stability with easy back-cueing, forward and reverse play and operastion at 33 1/3, 45 or 78rpm.

The turntable features an S-shaped tonearm with adjustable tracking force and anti-skate adjustment, as well as a removable universal cartridge mount. The tonearm has locking height adjustment to dial in the vertical tracking angle.

A built-in switchable phono preamp allows use with a wide variety of amps/receivers, powered speakers and other AV equipment, while a USB output makes for easy connection to a computer so you can transfer your vinyl to digital audio formats.

In addition, the Audio-Technica AT-LP1240USB has several DJ-friendly features such as a damped cast aluminium platter with stroboscopic markings and slip mat, illuminated speed indicator and adjustable pitch control, start/stop button, an hydraulically damped lift lever and locking tonearm.

It comes with PC and Mac compatible software, a USB cable, removable dust cover, 45rpm adapter, audio cables and adjustable feet.

