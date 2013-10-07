Audio-Technica has announced its new SonicFuel range of in-ear headphones, which is "designed to take musical enjoyment to greater sonic heights".

There are six new earphones in the SonicFuel range, the ATH-CKX9iS, ATH-CKX9, ATH-CKX7iS, ATH-CKX7, ATH-CKX5iS and ATH-CKX.

There are three standard pairs and three "iS" models, the latter coming with an in-line microphone for answering calls and using voice functions on smartphones.

All models, which spread in price from £35 to £75, feature an ergonomic C-tip earpiece design for a secure, "stay-in-place" fit, and a flat, tangle-free cable.

The ATH-CK9iS and ATH-CK9 earphones (above), which are £75 and £70 respectively, feature newly developed 13.5mm drivers for "powerful, dynamic and immersive sound" as well as a variety of C-tips and in-ear tips.

Also included are some Comply Foam tips, which some people prefer for getting that perfect seal. Both sets are available in black and silver.

The CKX7iS and CKX7 (below), £60 and £55 respectively, also come with a variety of in-ear tips, including the Comply Foam.

Audio-Technica's newly designed 360-degree rotating ear tips make their debut here, and claim to move with the listeners' ears to create a perfect seal for "maximum bass impact and sound isolation". The range is available in black, white, blue, red and purple.

The CKX5iS and CKX5, £40 and £35 respectively, also feature the 360-degree ear tips and replacement tips, but no Comply Foam tips are on offer.

Also attempting to entice music listeners to team their coloured MP3 player or Apple iDevice with their headphones, the CKX5 range is available in black, white, red, blue and green.

All models are available to buy now, direct from the Audio-Technica Shop.

by Max Langridge

