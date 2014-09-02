From waiting for the bus to going out for a quick run in the park, the Music Beany has been designed to be fit for any occasion, promising to deliver eight hours of music playback using Bluetooth 2.0 from your phone (or tablet).

Bluetooth headphones are built in to the hat, with Archos promising that "Music Beany engineers paid extra attention to the sound quality of the earphones located within the beany". We shall see.

The Music Beany is said to be compatible with "all smartphones" (with Bluetooth, naturally) and is simply recharged using the micro USB cable that comes with it. And, of course, there are plenty of colours available to suit every preference.

It's probably one of the more unusual wireless audio products we're likely to encounter this year, with the Archos Music Beany due to go on sale in October for £30.

