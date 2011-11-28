Following a recent price cut on its rCube iPod dock, Arcam has now also reduced the cost of its rWand+ iPod dongle from £70 to £50.

The rWand+ streams lossless music using Kleer technology to up to four rCubes or rDACs-kw and works in tandem with the new rWand+ iPhone app.

The app handles pairing and association of devices and allows the user to direct the iPhone/iPad signal to up to four rCubes or wireless DACs. Individual devices can be named according to which room they're in ie: Kitchen rCube, Living Room rCube and so on (see above).

Arcam's rWave USB wireless music streaming dongle for PCs and Macs is £80.

