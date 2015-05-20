Remember the old Apple dock? Apple has released a new dock that's compatible with the iPhone 6 and all Lightning devices.

We did get a Lighthing dock for the iPhone 5, 5c, 5s but now we have one that will work with the new Lightning devices. And it can play your music.

It's compatible with the iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, 6 and 6 Plus – as well as the latest (5th generation) iPod Touch and, strictly speaking, iPads. Older 30-pin devices are not supported.

Like its predecessor, the Lightning Dock is a simple offering. It lets you stand your iPhone or iPod up. A USB connection is used for charging, or transferring music from your computer. There’s also a 3.5mm audio output, for hooking up to your stereo.

We’ve seen third party Lightning docks (some of them on wireless speakers) but this is the first time Apple has officially revived the old favourite for the iPhone 6.

The Lightning Dock costs £35 and is available now.

