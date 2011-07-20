Apple has reported its highest ever quarterly profit for the three months to June 25th, 2011.

Record sales of more than 20 million iPhones (+142%) and 9.25 million iPads (+183%) during the period saw net income jump 125% to $7.31bn (£4.6bn), while total revenue was $28.6bn, also a record.

However, iPod sales continued to slip, down 20% to 7.54 million units.

Apple chief financial officer, Peter Oppenheimer, says: "We are extremely pleased with our performance.

"Looking ahead to the fourth fiscal quarter of 2011, we expect revenue of about $25bn."

Oppenheimer also revealed that Lion, the new version of the Mac OS X operating system, will go on sale today (July 20th).

