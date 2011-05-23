Apple has launched the Apple Store app for iPhone in the UK.

The app allows you to browse products and stores, customise your purchase and book appointments with Apple's product gurus at the Genius Bar.

Apple Store doesn't allow you to buy directly but does allow you to customise and reserve your product.

You can also browse Apple stores, check opening hours, find out about workshops and events, and sign-up to the company's One to One service.

The Apple Store app is available today to download for free from the App Store.

