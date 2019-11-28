Apple Black Friday deal: save up to $52 on the latest iPad Air with Amazon

You don't often see savings on Apple products – especially on its most popular sellers – but Amazon is offering some great deals on the 2019 iPad Air.

The Silver 64GB version is available with wi-fi and cellular for $580, which is a $49 saving, while those after 256GB can buy a Gold wi-fi-only model with a $52 discount, or save the same amount by going for the full-fat wi-fi and cellular version in either Space Gray or Gold.

You can click through to the best prices via the links below.

Given it's the very latest generation iPad Air, complete with 10.5-inch True Tone Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor, you'll be getting a premium tablet experience that's tough to beat.

It'll stay awake for up to ten hours from a single charge, so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy its 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera as well.

Still too expensive, even with those savings? We named the Apple iPad Mini, this model's less-expensive smaller sibling, our tablet Product of the Year at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards.