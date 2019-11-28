Apple Black Friday deal: save up to $52 on the latest iPad Air with Amazon

You don't often see savings on Apple products – especially on its most popular sellers – but Amazon is offering some great deals on the 2019 iPad Air.
The Silver 64GB version is available with wi-fi and cellular for $580, which is a $49 saving, while those after 256GB can buy a Gold wi-fi-only model with a $52 discount, or save the same amount by going for the full-fat wi-fi and cellular version in either Space Gray or Gold.
You can click through to the best prices via the links below.
Apple iPad Air 64GB with wi-fi and cellular (Silver)
$629 $580 at Amazon
This is the best price you'll currently find for the 64GB iPad Air with wi-fi and cellular connectivity. The Space Gray version also comes with a slightly smaller saving at $599 though, if you don't like Silver.View Deal
Apple iPad Air 256GB with wi-fi (Gold)
$649 $597 at Amazon
It's the Gold finish that comes with the best discount for a 256GB wi-fi-only iPad Air, though the Silver version is currently only two dollars more expensive.View Deal
Apple iPad Air 256GB with wi-fi and cellular (Space Gray)
$779 $727 at Amazon
Go for either the Space Gray or Gold finish here and make a healthy $52 saving on the 256GB iPad Air with both wi-fi and cellular connectivity.View Deal
Given it's the very latest generation iPad Air, complete with 10.5-inch True Tone Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor, you'll be getting a premium tablet experience that's tough to beat.
It'll stay awake for up to ten hours from a single charge, so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy its 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera as well.
Still too expensive, even with those savings? We named the Apple iPad Mini, this model's less-expensive smaller sibling, our tablet Product of the Year at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards.
- See all the latest Apple Black Friday deals
- The best Black Friday UK deals 2019