Alfa Romeo is the latest car company to bring its engineering flair to the booming headphone market with a range of stylish new cans.

Named after its Giuletta and Mito models, the new headphones and earphones are designed to reflect the spirit embodied in the company's cars.

The Giuletta headphones (right, £70) have soft-touch cushions for comfort and an embroidered Alfa Romeo logo on the leather headband. Sound is reproduced by a pair of 4cm drivers, and the cans fold up so they're easy to cary around when not in use.

There are two types of in-ear headphones. The Mito in-ears (bottom) feature neodymium magnets to ensure "broader dynamic range with enhanced bass", while the Giuletta in-ears have full-range balanced armature micro drivers.

Both designs include a remote control on the cable featuring the distinctive Alfa Romeo grille and logo design. The remote is designed for use with iPhone, iPad and iPod and allows control of your music device as well as picking up calls from your iPhone.

You can buy the Giuletta headphones in black or Alfa red, while the Mito/Giuletta in-ears come in black, silver or Alfa red. Both are available now at special introductory prices from the Alfa Romeo UK Owners Club shop at www.aroc-uk.com. And don't worry, Alfa points out that "the headphones are not model specific, so you can wear them whatever Alfa Romeo you're driving..." Phew.

