Add Google TV to any television with this Realme streaming stick

Realme has lifted the curtains off its new 4K Smart Google TV Stick which, as the name suggests, is a Google TV-powered device that brings 4K HDR10+ streaming smarts to your TV.

The only other available streaming stick running the Google TV interface is Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV , which has proven itself to be one of the best streaming devices around.

Realme’s entry is an all-black affair packing the power of an eight-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and a dual-core GPU, along with 4K 60fps support and HDMI 2.1. Thanks to its Google TV innards, you’ll have access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+, along with Chromecast streaming tricks thrown in for good measure. The included remote also has shortcut buttons for the quick-launching of Disney+, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, along with a built-in mic for voice control shenanigans.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is currently only available to buy in India for ₹3,999 (around £39 / $53 / AU$72), with no word on expansion to other markets as of yet. We’ll keep you posted if it reaches other shores in future.

