Many HDMI cables are bulky and inflexible – annoying when space is tight round the back of your kit-rack.
The HD Anywhere SlimWire aims to get round that problem with its tiny terminals and skinny trunking.
Spinning the Blu-ray of Super 8 on our reference system, we found that the SlimWire did a reasonable job, helping our kit’s sound retain its punch.
Head to head with the Award-winning Audioquest Pearl, however, it lacks the dynamics to really shine, together with an anaemic colour palette and an insecure grasp of motion.
