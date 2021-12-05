WINNERS: Hi-Fi Amplifiers – Sound+Image Awards 2022

At the heart of your hi-fi system is the amplifier, switching your sources, powering your loudspeakers, and often, these days, providing all manner of extras, such as streaming music from the internet.

DAC/PREAMP OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2500

Cambridge DacMagic 200M

AU$899

Judges’ Comment: The DacMagic 200M is a pocket rocket of a performer, able to be used as a DAC, a headphone amp, or even as a preamp for a whole digital system.

DAC/PREAMP OF THE YEAR OVER AU$2500

Weiss DAC502

AU$15,500

Judges’ Comment: Spectacularly musical, invisible indeed to the music passing through, the DAC502 is both functionally-packed and one of the best DACs we’ve heard.

AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000

Rotel A14MkII

AU$1899

Judges’ Comment: Rotel uses its long history of audio design to deliver a classic hi-fi amplifier with all the inputs you’re likely to need, along with clean and impressive power, presented in a stylish low-slung chassis.

AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$5000

Cambridge Audio Evo 150

AU$4299

Judges’ Comment: Smart outside and smart inside, the Evo 150 delivers a thoroughly modern set of inputs, along with app-controlled streaming and solid Hypex Ncore power.

AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR AU$5000-AU$10,000

Copland CTA408

AU$9900

Judges’ Comment: The Copland’s dynamic valve sound is complemented by stand-out performance from the phono input and the headphone output.

AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR AU$10,000-AU$20,000

Electrocompaniet ECI 6 DX MkII

AU$11,945

Judges’ Comment: Norway’s Electrocompaniet delivers a wildly successful combination of streaming, control and high-current power.

AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$20,000

Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Progression Integrated

AU$47,985 fully optioned; Base model is AU$34,995, with AU$8995 for the DAC Module and AU$3995 for the Phono Module

Judges’ Comment: There’s useful modularity for the inputs, but it’s the gloriously powerful presentation which delivers the thrills.

PRE & POWER AMPS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$25,000

Bel Canto E1X DAC/Control Preamp & E1X Stereo

AU$11,000 / AU$10,100

Judges’ Comment: The use of Hypex Ncore modules allows a compact yet high-power presentation from this versatile pre-power combination.

PRE & POWER AMPS OF THE YEAR AU$25,000-AU$50,000

Classé Delta Pre & Stereo

AU$16,990 / AU$19,990

Judges’ Comment: The Canadian brand is back, now building in Japan, and delivering this attractive and highly musical preamp and stereo power amp combination.

STEREO PRE & POWER AMPS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$50,000

Gryphon Essence Preamplifier / Stereo

AU$26,996 / AU$34,995

Judges’ Comment: The Gryphon amplifier combination performs at a spectacularly high level, revealing the very essence of music. It’s not mere hi-fi, it’s a path straight to the music.

POWER AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$5000

March Audio P452

AU$2375 as standard with ETI BP2-C binding posts; $2500 with upgraded ETI Kryo posts

Judges’ Comment: The very latest in high-performance Class-D technology from Bruno Putzeys is impressively served (and priced) by this Western Australian company.

POWER AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000

Adcom GFA-585se

AU$5799

Judges’ Comment: Thoroughly old-school, the Adcom’s massive power levels are awe-inspiring when the music requires, yet also able to deliver delicacy.

.