WINNERS: Hi-Fi Amplifiers – Sound+Image Awards 2022

At the heart of your hi-fi system is the amplifier, switching your sources, powering your loudspeakers, and often, these days, providing all manner of extras, such as streaming music from the internet.
These are the amplifiers that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best power providers available in Australia today.
For the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale now in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!
Now let's meet the winners!
DAC/PREAMP OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2500
Cambridge DacMagic 200M
AU$899
Judges’ Comment: The DacMagic 200M is a pocket rocket of a performer, able to be used as a DAC, a headphone amp, or even as a preamp for a whole digital system.
DAC/PREAMP OF THE YEAR OVER AU$2500
Weiss DAC502
AU$15,500
Judges’ Comment: Spectacularly musical, invisible indeed to the music passing through, the DAC502 is both functionally-packed and one of the best DACs we’ve heard.
AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000
Rotel A14MkII
AU$1899
Judges’ Comment: Rotel uses its long history of audio design to deliver a classic hi-fi amplifier with all the inputs you’re likely to need, along with clean and impressive power, presented in a stylish low-slung chassis.
AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$5000
Cambridge Audio Evo 150
AU$4299
Judges’ Comment: Smart outside and smart inside, the Evo 150 delivers a thoroughly modern set of inputs, along with app-controlled streaming and solid Hypex Ncore power.
AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR AU$5000-AU$10,000
Copland CTA408
AU$9900
Judges’ Comment: The Copland’s dynamic valve sound is complemented by stand-out performance from the phono input and the headphone output.
AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR AU$10,000-AU$20,000
Electrocompaniet ECI 6 DX MkII
AU$11,945
Judges’ Comment: Norway’s Electrocompaniet delivers a wildly successful combination of streaming, control and high-current power.
AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$20,000
Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Progression Integrated
AU$47,985 fully optioned; Base model is AU$34,995, with AU$8995 for the DAC Module and AU$3995 for the Phono Module
Judges’ Comment: There’s useful modularity for the inputs, but it’s the gloriously powerful presentation which delivers the thrills.
PRE & POWER AMPS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$25,000
Bel Canto E1X DAC/Control Preamp & E1X Stereo
AU$11,000 / AU$10,100
Judges’ Comment: The use of Hypex Ncore modules allows a compact yet high-power presentation from this versatile pre-power combination.
PRE & POWER AMPS OF THE YEAR AU$25,000-AU$50,000
Classé Delta Pre & Stereo
AU$16,990 / AU$19,990
Judges’ Comment: The Canadian brand is back, now building in Japan, and delivering this attractive and highly musical preamp and stereo power amp combination.
Click to read our full review
STEREO PRE & POWER AMPS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$50,000
Gryphon Essence Preamplifier / Stereo
AU$26,996 / AU$34,995
Judges’ Comment: The Gryphon amplifier combination performs at a spectacularly high level, revealing the very essence of music. It’s not mere hi-fi, it’s a path straight to the music.
Click to read our full review
POWER AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$5000
March Audio P452
AU$2375 as standard with ETI BP2-C binding posts; $2500 with upgraded ETI Kryo posts
Judges’ Comment: The very latest in high-performance Class-D technology from Bruno Putzeys is impressively served (and priced) by this Western Australian company.
POWER AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000
Adcom GFA-585se
AU$5799
Judges’ Comment: Thoroughly old-school, the Adcom’s massive power levels are awe-inspiring when the music requires, yet also able to deliver delicacy.
