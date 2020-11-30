The best LG OLED55C9PLA Cyber Monday deals 2020

If you're looking for a new TV and can accommodate a 55-inch screen, you should seriously consider the LG OLED55C9PLA. It's one of the best OLED TVs around – the fact it won the most prestigious TV Product of the Year gong at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards proves that – and while it's undoubtedly a high-end set, it's now considerably cheaper than when it first went on sale. Thank Cyber Monday for that.

But you don't have to hunt the internet to find the best prices, as we've taken it upon ourselves to do that for you.

So what's so good about it, you ask? Because it's an OLED model it doesn't need a backlight, allowing it to be ultra-thin. And without a backlight handling dimming duties, each of the OLED panel's pixel can be turned off individually, meaning true, class-leading black levels. OLED is more efficient and eco-friendly than a traditional LCD set, too.

This is one of the best of its kind. All of the major apps – Netflix and Amazon, for example – come as standard, and many of them have 4K and HDR content to show off what this TV can do.

Blacks are suitably inky, while the colour reproduction is in turn as vibrant and natural as the source content demands. It's equally at home showing off the luscious seascapes of a nature documentary or just rendering the natural skin tones of a soap opera.

"Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat," is what we concluded in our review – and that was at its original price.

