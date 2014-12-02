You'll win a pair of Sennheiser Urbanite XL over-ear headphones for the times you'd like to zone out on a solo music voyage, as well as a Bose Soundlink colour Bluetooth speaker for the times you want to take your music with you and share the vibes.

And the cherry on the Christmas yule log? Why, it's the excellent, five-star Sony Xperia Z3 SIM-free smartphone sporting a sleek black finish.

Are you worried that you wont be able to do Christmas shopping in time? Well, chance your arm with our competition and you could be sorted in one fell swoop.

To enter, hit up this link and correctly answer the question.

For details on the prizes, be sure to have a look at the Bose Store, the Sennheiser store and the Sony store on Amazon. The competition closes on Monday 22nd December.