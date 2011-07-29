If you’re after a feeling of permanency with your rack, then this hefty Blok system should fit the bill. Featuring thick 15mm glass (and supports that look like they would stand a Howitzer shell), this is no shrinking violet.
If you’re after a feeling of permanency with your rack, then this hefty Blok system should fit the bill.
Featuring thick 15mm glass (and supports that look like they would stand a Howitzer shell), this is no shrinking violet.
A big sound from a big rack
Sitting on the Blok, our reference kit served up a big, stable sound. There’s much to like, including a pleasing tonal balance that features firm bass as well as well-integrated midrange and treble in its fast-paced and open-sounding delivery.
It’s not all perfect though: we’d like some more subtlety and precision in the sound, just to tie things up nicely.
As it stands, though, for the money you get a lot of product with more than ample space to take most home cinema or hi-fi components.
This behemoth should definitely be on your audition list.