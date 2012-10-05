The Black Rhodium Disco’s hefty weight and construction belie its £3.95/m price. If its build is anything to go by, this no-frills cable should be promising.
We plugged it in to a reference system consisting of an Audiolab 8200CD player, Roksan Caspian M2 integrated amplifier, ATC SCM11 standmounters and Chord CrimsonPlus interconnects – every one a previous Award-winner – and fired up a few CDs.
At first listen with Nine Days’ open-sounding End Up Alone, the first impression is one of reasonable airiness and agility.
There’s definite ability here – but as our session goes on, through tracks such as Radiohead’s All I Need and Sibelius’ Symphony No.5 in E-flat, Op. 82: I it becomes apparent that the Disco has a slightly lazy approach bass. It’s on the tubby side, robbing tracks of attack and tempering that rather nice treble.
Overall, it’s not a bad cable – and you certainly can’t argue with the price. But if you want precision in your low frequencies, you can do better.
