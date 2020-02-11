Best budget hi-fi speakers 2020

Best budget hi-fi speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best budget hi-fi speakers you can buy in 2020.

An upgrade to your home audio doesn't have to be expensive when there are some brilliant budget hi-fi speakers around.

We've trawled through our reviews of the very best - standmounts, floorstanders and desktop speakers too - to create this selection of our favourites. And there are plenty of What Hi-Fi? Award winners among them.

Our list spans brands like KEF, Mission, Monitor Audio, B&W and many more, which just goes to show how many excellent budget hi-fi speakers are out there.

A tight budget may rule out flagship technologies and expensive materials (and the flawless sonic performance that goes with them, of course), but it's amazing how good sound quality can be at this level. In fact, we're often shocked by the arrival of new speakers that manage to squeeze out even more performance for the money.

So whether you're building a hi-fi system based on separates or simply need a pair to accompany a micro system, you're sure to find something suitable on this list.

1. Elac Debut B5.2 Brilliant budget speakers for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Impedance: 6ohms | Sensitivity: 86dB/w/m | Speaker terminals: Single | Dimensions: 34 x 18 x 23cm (HxWxD) | Tweeter: 2.5cm cloth dome | Mid/bass: 5.25cm aramid fibre Reasons to Buy Cohesive, insightful sound Unfussy about placement Solid build Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

There's no shortage of talented budget speakers on the market, so it takes something really special to top our list. Needless to say, these Elacs sound sensational for the money.

At 34cm tall, they're a relatively compact single-wired design and use a 5.25cm aramid fibre mid/bass driver partnered with a 2.5cm cloth dome tweeter. The only downside is you've only got one vinyl finish (black ash) to choose from. But we're pretty certain you can live with that.

The Elacs are unfussy about placement but we'd definitely partner them with quality entry-level separates - this will allow their rhythmic talents to shine through. Anything less and you're doing them a disservice. They're dynamic and expressive performers capable of dealing with any genre you throw their way - dense instrumentation and complex rhythms pose no problems for these Elacs.

Overall, they deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare for this level. Buy with confidence.

Read the full review: Elac Debut B5.2

2. Dali Spektor 2 These great-value Dalis offer unrivalled entertainment for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Impedance: 6ohms | Sensitivity: 85dB/w/m | Speaker terminals: Single | Dimensions: 29 x 17 x 24cm (HxWxD) | Tweeter: 25mm soft dome | Woofer: 13cm wood fibre Reasons to Buy Agile and expressive sound Good detail resolution Unfussy nature Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note

These 2018 Award-winners are excellent speakers, combining Dali's traditional strengths (agility, articulation and good insight) with a generous dose of entertainment.

They're built with a great attention to detail that filters down to every aspect of these speakers. They're not huge, but would benefit from stand mounting.

Sonically, they're a cut above. Vocals drip with nuance and passion, while instruments come through with finesse, precision and energy. They even stay composed when pushed to high volumes, keeping tracks organised into an involving and musical whole.

Dynamic shifts are handled with aplomb, with both large-scale swings and low-level subtleties dealt with equally skillfully.

That makes them sound ever so serious, but actually, they're a hoot to listen to. In fact, they deserve a spot high on this list for offering a level of fun even their most talented rivals struggle to match. And at this price, they're virtually impossible to fault.

Read the full review: Dali Spektor 2

3. Monitor Audio Bronze 2 These are fantastic speakers and offer terrific sound-per-pound value. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Single | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm C-CAM | Tweeter: 25mm C-CAM | Sensitivity: 90dB/W/m | Dimensions: 35 x 18.5 x 25.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Rich, warm sound Clear, precise treble Sweeping dynamics Reasons to Avoid Need a little space to breathe

Previous generations of Bronze 2s were class leaders. As it turns out, these versions are too.

Firstly, the sound quality. For their size, these standmounts dig up an impressive amount of bass that never threatens to overbalance the frequency range. But they're anything but a one-trick pony. They’re tonally balanced and impressively detailed too.

Their delivery isn’t showy, but give the Bronzes a little time and you’ll realise there’s real depth of talent here. There's plenty of delicacy when required, and they're a dab hand at handling dynamics. They also boast a huge amount of insight, and stay effortlessly composed even at high volumes. Exactly what we like.

But be warned: they will show up inferior recordings for what they are, so ensure the rest of your system is up to the task.

As long as you do that, you can't go wrong. Another 2018 Award winner, these are a fine buy indeed.

Read the full review: Monitor Audio Bronze 2

4. B&W 607 A marvellously entertaining pair of budget standmount speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Bi-wirable | Mid/bass driver: 13cm Continuum | Tweeter: 25mm Aluminium | Sensitivity: 84dB/W/m | Dimensions: 30 x 16.5 x 23cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Dynamic and punchy Well detailed, with fine balance Versatile with positioning Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

The 600 Series to which these speakers belong is the most affordable range in B&W’s vast catalogue. Standing just 30cm tall, the 607s are the smallest and most affordable stereo pair in the line-up, but like others in the range, they use some of the same technology as their higher-end siblings.

There are Continuum drivers (replacing the Kevlar ones B&W previously used), and aluminium tweeters that are decoupled. In other words, they're not attached to the front panel, reducing the degrading effects of the vibrations from the bass/mid driver.

And it works. The 607s possess a lively sound with an impeccable sense of timing. Bass is deep and authoritative, and there's a high level of detail and expression on show.

For a pair of standmounters at this price, you’d do well to beat the B&W 607s. Energetic, insightful and riotously entertaining, they're a truly stunning pair of budget hi-fi speakers.

Read the full review: B&W 607

5. Fyne Audio F302 A fabulous pair of entertaining and affordable floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 120W | Mid/bass driver: 15cm multi-fibre | Tweeter: 25mm polyester dome | Dimensions: 93 x 19 x 27cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Full-bodied, entertaining sound Fantastic timing and dynamic range Plenty of low-end presence Reasons to Avoid Need some care in system-matching

The F302s feature a two-way, rear-ported design, housing a 25mm polyester dome tweeter and 15cm multi-fibre mid/bass driver in each of their relatively sturdy cabinets.

Looks-wise, it's an uncomplicated design, but simplicity is often a sign of quality in hi-fi. And so it proves with these.

Run them in and you'll be treated to a class-leading sound. This is a confident, forward presentation, with all the detail and refinement we might expect from the best standmounters at this price.

There's acres of space to let the instruments do their thing, so things never sound too busy, while the bass is taut and well restrained, though still ample. It’s a more mature performance than we were expecting, even having heard what Fyne is capable of further up the food chain.

It’s rare to find such capable floorstanders in this price bracket. Their blend of awesome dynamics and accurate timing makes them a pleasure to listen to.

If you needed any more encouragement, the Fynes also won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2018. Which tells you all you need to know.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F302

6. Dali Oberon 1 High-quality small speakers with an unfussy nature. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Max power handling: 100W | Woofer: 13cm wood/fibre | Tweeter: 29mm soft dome | Dimensions: 27 x 16 x 23cm (HxWxD) | Speaker terminals: Single Reasons to Buy Bold and articulate sound Excellent with voices Fine build Reasons to Avoid Limited bass depth Lack a little authority

About the size of a shoebox, these Dalis keep strictly to convention as far as design is concerned; they are a two way, rear ported design, just like all their closest rivals. And to look at, you might think they're nothing special. But you couldn't be more wrong.

For these Dalis are actually quite exceptional. They're wonderfully articulate performers that marry a bold, forthright nature with the kind of refinement and insight that’s rare at this level. They're particularly stunning with vocals, delivering them in a solid and expressive manner that really enhances the listening experience. You'd need to spend around three times as much as these to better the vocal performance - it really is that good.

Admittedly some rivals are able to dig up a tad more detail, but few deliver it with such a sense of passion and enthusiasm.

Tonally they tread a fine line, with a smooth treble that's not short of bite. The full-bodied presentation always sounds impressively confident and composed, no matter what it has on its plate. Although be aware that speakers this small are never going to produce loads of bass.

Read the full review: Dali Oberon 1

7. Triangle Borea BR03 A new contender for best in class. SPECIFICATIONS Impedance: 4.2ohms | Speaker terminals: Single | Mid/bass driver: 16cm paper cone | Tweeter: 25mm silk dome | Sensitivity: 90dB/W/m | Dimensions: 31.4 x 20.6 x 38cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Sophisticated, detailed sound Impressive sense of scale High-quality, agile bass Reasons to Avoid Aesthetic won't be for everyone Slight peakiness to treble

These are some very savvy musical performers with a great sense of scale and an even greater appetite for presenting music in a transparent and mature manner. There’s a nice tonal balance to the delivery, which is careful and considerate, and the Boreas also demonstrate an excellent sense of timing.

There's detail and insight across the frequency range and, given their size, plenty of weight to the bass too. Some might lust after a more musclebound delivery, but it’s the texture and quality that give the Triangles an edge. Think of them as a very nimble gymnast, as opposed to a meatheaded bodybuilder.

It’s not often we stumble across a pair of speakers at this price that sound as sophisticated as the Triangle Borea BR03s. They look pretty punchy too, thanks to the contrasting colour of the mid-bass cone, the silver trim that runs through the driver’s surround, plus that eye-catching diffuser. And if the fronts look a bit crowded to you, just cover them up with the magnetic speaker grilles. Simple.

Read the full review: Triangle Borea BR3

8. Mission QX-2 Fun, easy to listen to and, at this price, excellent value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 120W | Mid/bass driver: 15cm pulp/acrylic fibre | Tweeter: 38mm ring radiator | Speaker terminals: Single | Dimensions: 32 x 22 x 31cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Energetic and insightful sound Good rhythmic drive Fine build and finish Reasons to Avoid Tough competition

Let's cut right to the chase: the Mission QX-2s are terrific speakers. This is principally down to their awesome sonic abilities.

They manage to sound at home across a wide range of music and have an infectiously energetic character that makes them a pleasure to listen to. There's plenty of agility, making them versatile performers, and they dig up bags of insight to breathe new life into recordings. The bass isn't short of punch, either - it charges ahead with vigour and a surprising amount of weight for speakers this size. We like the way they time too, delivering even demanding songs' hard-charging rhythms with verve.

Add to this their distinctive looks, and you've got quite a proposition on your hands.

If you’re in the market for standmounters that don't require you to remortgage your house, you simply have to consider these. Another set of speakers thoroughly deserving of a place on this list.

Read the full review: Mission QX-2

9. Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 A mature and understated pair of speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Single | Driver: 16.5cm mid/bass | Sensitivity: 87dB | Impedance: 6 ohms | Dimensions: 37.4 x 19.5 x 26.8cm Reasons to Buy Transparent sound Unique character Good sense of rhythm and dynamics Reasons to Avoid Show up poor sources

These speakers' smaller siblings picked up a What Hi-Fi Award at the end of 2019, so we were very keen indeed to see what their larger stablemates could do. Suffice to say, we weren't disappointed.

They feature a more rigid and better braced cabinet to reduce resonance and distortion. And they sound pretty much how they look - unassuming and understated are two words that leap to mind.

They boast an open and well-balanced frequency range, free to reach high into the treble and deliver ample bass without forcing any more than is comfortable. If you want more low-end, you’ll need a bigger cabinet; these Elacs aren’t going to pretend they’re bigger than they actually are, at the expense of transparency.

There's plenty of punch and rhythm on show, and they even perform well at low volumes, which shows a maturity sorely lacking from some rivals. A great buy, at a price only just approaching mid-range.

Read the full review: Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

10. KEF Q350 Sophisticated, insightful speakers that belie their affordable price. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Single | Driver: 16.5cm UniQ mid/bass with integrated 25mm aluminium dome tweeter | Sensitivity: 87dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Dimensions: 35.8 x 21 x 30cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Stunning levels of clarity and detail Huge scale of sound Good timing Reasons to Avoid Lack some punch and drive Not best at low volumes

The first thing you'll notice about these is how clean and modern the design is compared with their predecessors, the Q300s. Gone is the strip of chrome across the front baffle, as well as any holes for attaching the grilles (which now snap on magnetically).

It's a sleek, minimal look that's matched by their sonic performance. They display a level of clarity and subtlety that’s unheard of at this price. Previously unheard levels of detail are exposed, as these speakers unearth nuances with composure and precision.

It's a well-timed presentation that goes surprisingly deep into the bass notes, too. Yet they always manage to not sound too clinical. It's an impressive feat that few at this price can pull off.

If your budget can stretch as high as this, these standmounts are no brainers. They offer stunning sound and elegant looks at a competitive price that see them taking the trophy at the top of their class. Another triumph for KEF.

Read the full review: KEF Q350

11. Mission LX-2 One of the best-value budget speakers around. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 85dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Max power handling: 80W | Woofer: 13cm fibre composite | Tweeter: 25mm microfibre dome | Dimensions: 30 x 19 x 26cm (HxWxD) | Speaker terminals: Single Reasons to Buy Insightful sound Strong dynamics and fine timing Punchy delivery Reasons to Avoid Need care in partnering

If you don't like the look of the Dali Spektor 2s, these are the next best alternatives at this modest price point.

Mission's parent company brought in a dedicated design team for the LX-2s (among other speakers), and the results are obvious. They bring back Mission's winning aesthetic of old, with the tweeter below the mid/bass configuration. This also helps the sound: it aids the time alignment between the drivers – the sound from each unit arrives at the listener better synchronised – making for a more integrated performance. And we're happy to report that it works.

They get right to the heart of the music, packing a serious punch, and delivering serious bass weight with precision and authority. They time well, communicating changes in momentum convincingly, and they never omit the small details: it's a subtle, finessed performance that's even more impressive at this price.

The LX-2s have recently had a price cut, which makes them an absolute steal, delivering a huge slice of fun that few rivals can get close to. They may not be one of the newest speakers in the list, but they remain a solid go-to recommendation for anyone on a tight budget.

Read the full review: Mission LX-2

12. Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 Desktop speakers with a gorgeous design and superb performance. SPECIFICATIONS aptX Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: Optical, line in | Output: Subwoofer | Dimensions: 17 × 13 × 13.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Stunningly musical sound Subtle dynamics Stylish, compact design Reasons to Avoid No USB input

We loved the first Ruark Audio MR1 desktop speakers when they emerged in 2013, and as they entered mark two stage our love only grew stronger. Winners in the What Hi-Fi? Awards desktop speaker category, they are the closest any desktop wireless speaker has come to sounding like proper hi-fi.

That's high praise indeed, but one listen and you'll see what we're talking about. The sound is even more open and insightful than their predecessors, making for a wonderfully musical performance. There's even more subtlety on show, delivering a whole new level of rich detail and fluid dynamics.

There’s plenty of space between instruments in the airy soundstage, giving songs an expansive feel that makes rivals sound more congested than a motorway at rush hour. The Ruarks breathe new life into whatever music you play through them.

Quite simply, these are superb speakers of their type. Do your desk a favour and treat it to a pair of these.

Read the full review: Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

13. Wharfedale D310 Clear-sounding, compact and detailed standmounters for less than £150. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86dB/w/m | Impedance: 4ohms | Max power handling: 80W | Mid/bass: 10cm Kevlar | Tweeter: 2.5cm soft dome | Dimensions: 26.5 x 15.5cm x 22.8cm (HxWxD) | Speaker terminals: Single Reasons to Buy Clear, detailed sound Impressive bass Attractive design Reasons to Avoid Sound lacks energy Lots of competition

There's a lot to like about the Wharfedale D310s. They're packed full of neat engineering tricks including downward-firing ports and woven Kevlar cones. The design is appealing too - with nicely rounded edges on the cabinets and a choice of black or white finishes. And they're unfussy when it comes to placement: if you're tight on space, the Wharfedales work perfectly well placed close to a wall, maintaining a good balance and stereo image. Such versatility is rare to see.

But for all these strengths, it's the sound that really made us fall for the D310s. You get plenty of bass for the money, and the way they handle vocals is a particular highlight, displaying clarity and emotion in spades. They're bold and clear, but retain a comforting warmth and refinement that ensures the boldness isn’t overbearing and that clarity isn’t too cutting.

They might sound too laid-back for some. But at this price, there's really very little to criticise.

Read the full review: Wharfedale D310