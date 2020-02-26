Best noise-cancelling headphones 2020: in-ears and on-ears, budget to premium

If you want to block out the drone of daily life and listen to your music collection without any distractions, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones should be on your shopping list.

The best noise-cancelling headphones protect your ears (and your music) from the outside world, cutting out frequencies and rumbles that would otherwise interrupt your precious playlists.

Some simply allow you to switch noise-cancelling on or off, which is fine if you're listening to them on a train or plane. Other models give you greater flexibility and the ability to adjust the strength of the noise-cancelling based on where you're using them. You might want to allow some noise through if you're using them in built-up areas where there's lots of traffic around, for example.

Noise-cancelling headphones also tend to go hand-in-hand with Bluetooth connectivity, giving you the freedom of wireless plus a battery life that can push north of 24 hours. You usually get controls and a microphone built-in, so everything you need to have a conversation and skip tracks is within easy reach.

Some also boast additional features such as NFC pairing, which allows you to connect noise-cancelling headphones with compatible Android smartphones by simply tapping your phone on one of the earpieces.

So, here are the best noise-cancelling headphones around in 2020, no matter if you want an over-ear, on-ear or in-ear pair.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Put simply, these Sonys are the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed dynamic sound Clever, intuitive features Great noise-cancelling, battery life Reasons to Avoid Nothing significant

The WH-1000XM3s are Sony's latest over-ear noise-cancellers, and they're also one of the best-sounding and most comfortable pairs on the noise-cancelling market.

Many features carry over from their predecessors (which feature towards the bottom of this list), including Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser (which boosts the noise cancellation when you're flying), touchpad controls and the accompanying Headphones Control app. Thanks to a quick charging battery (via USB-C), the XM3s go from empty to full in three hours while a ten-minute charge gives you a whopping five hours of use.

Their thick, cushioned earpads completely envelop your ears for comfort and further isolation, too.

For the WH-1000XM3, Sony has switched from digital to analogue amplification and achieved spectacular results. They produce an open, spacious sound that gives every instrument, effect and vocal room to breathe. Vocals sound focused and direct, but the instruments around them are delivered in a way that makes it feel as if you’re in the room with the band.

Combine that spaciousness with greater detail, dynamic subtlety and loads of lovely deep bass and you've got the best noise-cancelling headphones we've heard in recent times. If you can stretch to these excellent noise-cancelling headphones you won't be disappointed.

2. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Superb noise-cancelling heapdhones that enhance Sennheiser's reputation. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Uncompetitive battery life

Got a slightly bigger budget for a pair of wireless noise-cancellers? Lucky you. You might well consider this pair, which is an extraordinary effort by Sennheiser’s engineering team.

Sennheiser doesn’t need any ‘third time lucky’ well wishes for its third-generation Momentum Wirelesses – both the originals and second versions were instant knockouts when they arrived, and these have been much improved over their predecessors in the sound department. They're an energetic, timely and hugely insightful listen that you've no choice but to be entertained by.

That sonic success is backed by enhanced usability features too, although be aware that battery life is only 17 hours next to the above Sony's 30-hour claim.

Still, if you can live with slightly more frequent recharging, these wireless wonders will do you proud: they're comfortable, convenient (you don't need to pair them before every use), and they automatically pause or play music as you take them off/put them on.

3. Sony WF-1000XM3 A new benchmark for noise-cancelling in-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hr (24hr with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Musical sound Good noise-cancelling Excellent battery life Snug fit Reasons to Avoid No volume controls No aptX HD support

There are wireless in-ear headphones and then there are truly wireless in-ear headphones. The former are wireless in name only – there's either a cord or neckband connecting the two earbuds. On the plus side, it means you'll never lose one. But if you want to cut the cord completely, then the new Sony WF-1000X3 earbuds – 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winners, no less – are comfortably the best around.

They're a lightweight, compact design – quite the achievement given they squeeze in batteries, playback controls, a Bluetooth receiver and active noise-cancelling. Battery life is six hours, although the supplied carry case doubles as a charger, giving you an extra 18 hours.

Wonderfully musical, tonally natural and brilliantly punchy, these true wireless buds sound superb, and the noise-cancelling is excellent - even better than that of the preceding model (the Sony WF-1000X). If you want noise-cancelling but you don't want on-ear headphones, you need to check out the Sony WF-1000XM3.

4. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Lively, insightful sound Three-tiered noise cancellation Sophisticated, comfortable design Reasons to Avoid Earcups don't fold inwards

B&W’s flagship noise-cancellers are born entertainers and can rub shoulders with the very best. All a pair of headphones can do is sound, look and feel great – and the B&W PX7s tick all three boxes.

Even in a market crowded with premium offerings, the PX7s stand out for their sophisticated styling and quality of build and materials. (Though as anyone familiar with B&W's oeuvre will tell you, that's hardly surprising.)

They don't skimp on features, either. There are three tiers of noise-cancelling, depending on whether you want to block out background noise completely, quite a lot, or just a bit. This is joined by aptX Adaptive Bluetooth tech, which improves data rates and reduces latency.

The Sonys that top this list might have pipped them to a What Hi-Fi? Awards Best Buy due to their better value, but these are fine alternatives – especially for those who value sonic sprightliness and street-cred style. B&W, we like the cut of your jib.

5. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Improved wireless and noise cancelling, same sonic ability. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Next-gen noise-cancellation Comfortable and stylish Crystal-clear, upfront sound Intuitive touch controls Reasons to Avoid Lack class-leading insight Rivals have better battery life Expensive

The rather unwieldy name of Bose’s newest headphones doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but it does reflect the company’s recent focus on improving noise-cancelling technology in its headphones. The 700s use a new noise-cancelling system with everything from new acoustics to new digital signal processing – all running off Bose’s own NC chip.

It features an eight-microphone system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) and 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity to choose from, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency. Zero doesn’t turn noise-cancelling off; it is a light veil that allows you to hear your environment, while ‘10’ represents the most extreme level of sound blocking. Whichever level we use, in whatever environment, the isolating effect is as good as we’ve experienced in a pair of headphones.

This is the most sophisticated noise-cancelling system we've come across, period.

For a hands-free experience, there’s built-in voice control, and when listening to music, (which is, after all, what they're designed to do) the sound is bold, clear and upfront – although less so than the Sonys, B&Ws and Sennheisers above. Bose claims the sonic quality in these 700s is comparable to the four-star QC35 IIs (listed below), and we’d agree.

6. Lindy BNX-60 The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy on a budget. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great value Detailed, solid sound Noise-cancelling and Bluetooth Reasons to Avoid Treble a little muffled in standard mode

The BNX-60s show that noise-cancelling and Bluetooth can both be carried off in a very modestly priced package.

One ear cup has a volume control, the on/off switch for the active noise-cancellation and a blue light that indicates when the ‘ANC’ (active noise-cancelling) feature is in use. The other has the USB input for charging, pause/play/skip track controls, a Bluetooth connection light and a standard wired headphone output. A full charge is good for 15 hours of wireless music, or a little less with the active noise-cancelling.

At this price, you'd be worried about bright treble or booming bass, but instead, the Lindy BNX-60 headphones produce a balanced sound that’s easy to listen to. They also deliver a groove and also do a decent job with vocals.

For this kind of money, it's extremely hard to grumble. So we won't.

7. AKG N60 NC Wireless Attractive portable noise-cancellers with a punchy, balanced sound. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Clear, punchy sound Musical; balanced Smart design Reasons to Avoid Nothing

One of the most compact and convenient pairs of noise-cancelling headphones we've ever tested, the AKG N60 NCs deliver a superb performance for the money. Which goes a long way to explain why they're multi-What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

This is a good-looking pair of on-ears with an excellent fit. Battery life is 15 hours with the noise-cancelling and Bluetooth engaged, and this ramps up to 30 hours when the noise-cancelling is turned off. That's very decent indeed, and more than enough to see most people through a week's use.

Bass delivery is powerful yet transparent with crisp, detailed vocals, soaring highs and convincing dynamics. They're a nice size, being compact enough to sling in a bag for your daily commute or a weekend away. And they're comfy, too: you'd be perfectly content to wear these all day.

OK, they're not going to challenge those at the top of this list for quality, but then they aren't priced to. For the money, they're extremely tough to beat.

8. Apple AirPods Pro The noise-cancelling new AirPods can be beaten for sound, but are a joy to live with and use all day, every day SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5hr (+19hr from case) | Charging: Lightning | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Exceptionally comfortable Strong noise-cancelling Balanced, easy-going sound Reasons to Avoid Noise-cancelling impacts timing Sony rival sounds more engaging

If you're looking for the best-sounding noise-cancelling in-ears available, you're looking for the Sony WF-1000XM3s. But if you're looking for the lightest, most comfortable, most terrifically techie noise-cancelling in-ears (and you're an Apple user), you should absolutely give the AirPods Pros a go.

They work flawlessly in terms of their wireless connection, the noise-cancelling is extremely capable, and there's a Transparency mode that allows outside noise in so effectively that it's like using a pair of completely non-isolating headphones.

Thanks to the bespoke, elliptical silicone tips, the Pros burrow far less deeply into your ears than most in-ear headphones and exert far less pressure, making them barely noticeable in everyday use. They're still secure enough for most people to use them while going for a run.

Sound wise, they lack a little of the punch and dynamism of the Sonys, but they counter with a rich, easy-going nature that works well with all tracks – even those that are rather low quality.

9. JBL Tune600BTNC A punchy, powerful pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 22hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Powerful, punchy sound Tight, deep bass Good noise-cancelling Reasons to Avoid Bass can be overpowering Slightly aggressive balance Plastic scratches too easily

These JBL on-ears are a decent bet for anyone with a modest budget to spend on noise-cancelling headphones. There's a good level of comfort on offer, 22 hours of battery life to play with and built-in volume and playback controls.

So how do they perform? The JBLs will treat you to a powerful, punchy sound with beefy bass and exciting dynamics. True, that bass can overwhelm at times, with the balance veering slightly too far towards the aggressive side of things.

While we're on downsides, build quality isn't the best: the plastic ear cups scuff a bit too readily during daily use (these are not a pair to toss in a bag and forget about). But if you can live with these minor quibbles, these talented headphones will serve you well and you'll find the smug feeling of having picked up a real bargain will last a good long while.

10. Sony WH-CH700N Very capable wireless noise-cancellers for around £100. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 35hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed, musical sound Tight, weighty bass Impressive battery life Reasons to Avoid Not the most refined sound Noise-cancelling could be better

Sony's already snaffled a couple of places in this list and now we've got another pair of its noise-cancelling headphones for you to consider.

The WH-CH700Ns sit at the more affordable end of the spectrum and boast a solid Bluetooth connection, an impressive 35-hour battery life, and a tight, detailed sound.

Noise-cancelling is only OK, but at this price that's fair enough. If you want Sony WH-1000XM3 levels of cancellation, you're going to need to spend y WH-1000XM3 amounts of money, which is around double what these cost. For some, that's fine. But others can't - or don't want to - spend that much.

Sonically, the WH-CH700Ns deliver an easy listen with just enough weight and detail across the frequency band to offer better than passable insight. They're let down slightly in the timing department, but what pair of headphones at this price isn't?

In short, if your budget is limited, you could do a lot worse. In fact, we'd be very happy with these indeed.

11. Sony WH-1000XM2 Long battery life, great sound and luxurious comfort - an all-around quality package. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Loads of detail Refined, smooth highs Impressive noise-cancelling Reasons to Avoid Touchpad controls take a little bit of getting used to

Sony's become something of an expert in the noise-cancelling headphone category in recent years. The WH-1000XM2s arrived on the market in 2017, but they're still very competitive for the money.

Noise-cancelling is excellent and like the more recent WH-1000XM3s mentioned above, the 2s also include an Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser, which boosts the noise cancellation when you're flying. Battery life is around hours 20 hours with all features turned on but it can be extended if you switch from Bluetooth to a wired connection. So even the longest of long haul flights won't pose a problem.

The WH-1000Xs time well and are equally happy bounding along to an enthusiastic bout of house music as they are communicating slower, more emotive melodies. Wide-ranging dynamics at either end of the frequency scale sandwich an impressive level of detail, and the result is that this musical package maintains your interest at all times. These Sonys keep you coming back for more.

12. Beats Solo Pro These Beats have an audio performance to match their design SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 22hr | Charging: Lightning | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Full-bodied and clear sound Excellent noise-cancelling Premium feel Reasons to Avoid Bettered for timing and dynamics Tight fit

Beats has long had a reputation for youth-oriented headphones with plenty of low-end, often at the expense of the rest of the frequency range. But these are probably the most mature-sounding Beats headphones we’ve heard. These Solo Pros still pack plenty of low-end kick, but they’re extremely well balanced, entertaining and detailed. There's a pleasingly full-bodied overall tonality that some of its stablemates have been sorely lacking.

They’re held back somewhat by a looser sense of timing and less sympathetic low-level dynamics than the class leaders, such as Sony’s WH-1000XM3s. And they're still certainly not cheap. But the design, build and noise cancelling ability of the Solo Pros will be more than enough to tempt many into buying them. And we wouldn't blame them: these are fine headphones, and proof that Beats can do grown-up when it wants to. Maybe it's maturing now it's owned by Apple?

12. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-cancelling smart-headphones that are great on-the-go. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed sound Impressive noise-cancellation Google Assistant built-in Reasons to Avoid Tough competition at this price

It wouldn't be a round-up of the best noise cancelling headphones if there weren't a few Bose options, and the QC 35 IIs are arguably the best pair we've heard from the brand in recent memory.

There's a lot of competition at the price point, not least from the Sony WH-1000XM3s at the top of this list, but these QCs are still hugely competitive.

Noise-cancelling is among the the best in class, while they're also super comfy and deliver a detailed and entertaining sound. The fact Google Assistant is built-in just adds to their appeal - it means you can control your tunes hands-free, just by using your voice.

Musically, the Sonys, B&Ws and Sennheisers towards the top of this list will impress you more, but as a pair of headphones to live and fly with, the Bose QC 35 IIs are a delight. Bose retains its reputation as the ever dependable workhorse of the noise-cancelling headphone world.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort 35 II