Best Bowers & Wilkins speakers 2020: budget, premium, bookshelf, floorstander

Best B&W speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Bowers & Wilkins speakers you can buy in 2020.

British outfit Bowers & Wilkins has consistently made some of the best hi-fi speakers to ever grace our testing rooms. Founded in 1966 by John Bower in the workshop of his electronics shop in Worthing, West Sussex, the firm has long been synonymous with sonically impressive, design-led speakers.

So what should you look for when choosing a pair of B&W speakers?

First of all, think about what type is right for you. Floorstanders can require a fair bit of space in which to operate, so might be better suited to bigger rooms, while bookshelf speakers (aka standmounts) can either be mounted on a stand or fixed to a wall using brackets, so are potentially more versatile.

Thanks to its new Formation range, B&W has even moved into the realm of wireless multi-room speakers and we've included both an excellent stereo pair and one-box option in this list.

Then there's the technology. Traditionally, Kevlar used to be the material of choice for B&W's midrange and bass drivers, but the company now uses its own material, dubbed Continuum. Bowers & Wilkins claims it reduces the degrading effects of the vibrations of the mid/bass drivers, resulting in a cleaner sound with less distortion. You'll find it's used across all the speakers on this list.

Finally, you'll need to turn your mind to the topic of coin. Thankfully, Bowers & Wilkins covers a lot of budgetary bases, with offerings under £500/$600 all the way up to 100x that. On that note, let's find you a set of new B&W speakers...

(Image credit: B&W)

1. B&W 606 These impressive B&Ws produce an upbeat and catchy sound. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88dB | Impedance: 8 ohms | Bi-wired: Yes | Max power handling: 120W | Finishes: 2 | Dimensions (hwd): 34.5 x 19 x 30cm | Weight: 6.9kg Reasons to Buy Very stylish Balanced sound Dynamic, detailed listen Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals AU $1,149 View at Todd's Hi Fi

A What Hi-Fi? 2019 Awards winner. Oh, you need to know more? Very well.

The 606s might look a little vanilla for a B&W product, but rest assured there's plenty of technical wizardry at play. Thanks to B&W's Continuum cone technology (which has trickled down from its more premium models), they produce a brilliant sound, with clarity and openness across the frequency spectrum.

They're an energetic and enthusiastic listen too, with great pace, precision and an entertaining grasp of rhythms. There's loads of detail to feast on, and dynamics still reach far and wide even at low volumes. So they're ideal for after-hours listening without waking the kids.

Then there's that size. They're positioned perfectly: not too big, not too small, but just right for almost any set-up.

All these elements added together make for a hugely appealing package - make no mistake, these are some of the best budget speakers around.

Read the full review: B&W 606

(Image credit: B&W)

2. B&W 607 A marvellously entertaining pair of bookshelf B&W speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 84dB | Impedance: 8 ohms | Bi-wired: Yes | Max power handling: 100W | Finishes: 2 | Dimensions (hwd): 30 x 16.5 x 20.7cm | Weight: 4.7kg Reasons to Buy Dynamic, punchy listen Detailed and finely balanced Versatile Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals AU $949 View at Todd's Hi Fi

Smaller than the 606s, the 607s are the most affordable B&W speakers in the firm's 600 Series. Not that they feel cheap in any way – the design is as on point as ever, fitting seamlessly in with the rest of the 600 Series.

They also deliver in the sound department. The performance is bursting with energy and enthusiasm, with plenty of punch and dynamism for good measure. The audio belies their diminutive dimensions, too: the bass is deeper and more responsive than the size would suggest, but never overwhelms, making for a nicely balanced output. There's bags of detail to get your teeth into, too.

B&W decoupled the tweeter from the front panel, reducing the effect of vibrations from the mid/bass driver. That makes the sound cleaner than ever.

They're a dab hand at positioning, making them versatile enough for pretty much any room in the house. Small, powerful, adaptable... simply put, these are miniature marvels.

Read the full review: B&W 607

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

3. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo Wonderfully accomplished and sophisticated wireless speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 39.5 x 19.7 x 30.5 | Power: 2x 125W per unit | Features: Bluetooth aptX HD, wi-fi, multi-room, Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay 2 | Connections: USB, Ethernet Reasons to Buy Excellent multi-room features Snappy timing Tight, authoritative bass Reasons to Avoid No fully featured app Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If we had to sum up the Formation Duos in a word, it would be 'divisive'. Why? The aesthetic won't appeal to everyone and they're far from cheap. But if you want a wireless pair of standmounters that nothing comes even close to right now, you've just found them.

Let's start with the sound, which is anything but divisive. The Duos are deadly precise speakers with excellent clarity and agility. They make you want to dig out tune after tune just to hear what they can do.

The multi-room feature set, while not perfect (we'd prefer a single app to handle every function), is more than made up for by the superb audio performance. Bowers & Wilkins may have been late to the multi-room party, but boy it arrived with a bang - more fashionably late than annoyingly so.

The speakers bristle with raw energy, and the stereo imaging is completely on-point. They deliver a huge amount of power when called for, while serving up a delicate beauty in the quieter passages.

The downside? They will expose any flaws in recordings, so make sure your source material is up to scratch.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

(Image credit: B&W)

4. B&W 603 A supremely talented pair of floorstanders you can’t help but admire. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88.5dB | Impedance: 8 ohms | Bi-wired: Yes | Max power handling: 200W | Finishes: 2 | Dimensions (hwd): 98.5 x 19 x 34cm | Weight: 24.1kg Reasons to Buy Stunning vocal performance Spacious soundstage Tons of detail Reasons to Avoid Sound could be more relaxed Build quality left wanting Today's Best Deals AU $2,699 View at NAPF Electronics

The 603s are the lone floorstanders in B&W's successful 600 Series, and the first with magnetic grilles.

Like others in the range, they feature B&W's Continuum cone material, which originally appeared on B&W's more premium ranges. Compared with the rest of the 600 Series, the results are even more impressive - the soundstage is gloriously spacious, and they deliver bass weight, vocal clarity and detail in spades.

They're rear-ported, which helps give them a huge sense of space (just make sure you don't position them too close to a wall). It's an expansive soundstage that takes you on a sonic journey. The 603s are overflowing with confidence: whether it’s bass weight, vocal clarity or general detail, the B&Ws sound like they know how to handle a tune.

If you have just over a grand to spend on a new pair of speakers, you should definitely take the B&W 603s for a spin.

Read the full review: B&W 603

(Image credit: B&W)

5. B&W 707 S2 Compact B&W speakers that pack a mighty punch. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 84dB | Impedance: 8 ohms | Bi-wired: Yes | Max power handling: 100W | Finishes: 3 | Dimensions (hwd): 28 x 16.5 x 26cm | Weight: 6kg Reasons to Buy Authoritative presentation Hefty bass Composed when loud Reasons to Avoid Lacks subtlety Today's Best Deals AU $1,499 View at Todd's Hi Fi

Taking a step up from the 600 Series is the 700 Series, which is Bowers and Wilkins' mid-range speaker offering. These are the smallest and cheapest in the 700 Series, but don't think B&W has scrimped on any details: the build is impressively solid, and the cabinet is finished with crisp edges and classy detailing. And - you'll be pleased to hear - this quality continues in the audio department.

The 707s sound astonishingly authoritative, delivering a solid, composed sound, with punchy, powerful bass. They don't struggle at high volumes either; in fact, they tend to sound a little more balanced when you pump up the volume. These are small speakers that sound much, much bigger.

They stay in control even when the music gets demanding, keeping a firm grip on instrumental strands without losing cohesion. Low notes are delivered with plenty of heft yet never threaten to dominate the proceedings. Impeccable.

Read the full review: B&W 707 S2

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

6. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge This B&W wireless speaker delivers exceptional sonic results. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm):25.4 x 28 x 26 | Power: : 4x40W + 80W | Features: proprietary mesh-system wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth v4.1 aptX HD, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay2, Roon ready | Connections: Ethernet, USB Reasons to Buy Insightful, dynamic sound Multi-room smarts Impressive build Reasons to Avoid Limited B&W app Pricey Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You can pick up a wireless speaker for relative peanuts, so why would you spend nearly four figures on the Bowers & Wilkins Wedge? Firstly, it's part of B&W's Formation range of multi-room speakers, so it will play nicely with the the Formation Duos (mentioned above) via B&W's own wireless mesh system, allowing for hi-res streaming up to 24-bit/96kHz. So if it's a multi-room set-up you're after, you're in good hands.

But the Wedge is also an exceptional wireless speaker in its own right. And of course, it's in the sound department where the Wedge really earns its keep. Its three-way driver set-up produces a dynamic, entertaining sound drizzled in loads of detail.

Its distinctive design stands out from the competition and the speaker also offers an impressive array of compatibility options: Apple AirPlay 2, aptX HD Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and Roon Ready status should suffice for most listeners.

Pricey, but worth every penny.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge

(Image credit: B&W)

6. B&W 704 S2 These feature-packed floorstanders have their fair share of talents. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88dB | Impedance: 8 ohms | Bi-wired: Yes | Max power handling: 150W | Finishes: 3 | Dimensions (hwd): 92.5 x 16.5 x 25.5cm | Weight: 18.5kg Reasons to Buy Composed, refined sound Clear midrange Great build Reasons to Avoid Dull at quiet volumes Rhythmically wanting Not the most agile bass Today's Best Deals AU $3,799 View at Todd's Hi Fi

The 704 S2s might be slim, but they deliver a bold, generously scaled sound that belies their physical dimensions. They deliver an impressive level of detail, and there's a high level of composure and organisation. This means they always sound in control, even as volume levels head north.

Again, they feature B&W's Continuum cone technology, which builds on Kevlar's strengths in the damping department. There's also great damping courtesy of the FST tech, which - like Continuum - was previously only found in B&W's higher-end speakers. It replaces the conventional rubber surround with a specially designed foam ring that's better suited to damping the resonances in the cone.

Why do we keep going on about damping? Because it makes for a cleaner, less distorted sound. Which is Very Good News for the listener.

But the 704s aren't without their faults. The best at this money boast better rhythmic expression and they're a little lifeless at low volumes. But what more excuse do you need to crank them up?

Read the full review: B&W 704 S2

(Image credit: B&W)

7. B&W 705 S2 These beautiful speakers deliver serious thrills - but they don’t have a slower gear. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88dB | Impedance: 8 ohms | Bi-wired: Yes | Max power handling: 120W | Finishes: 3 | Dimensions (hwd): 34 x 20 x 28.5cm | Weight: 9.3kg Reasons to Buy Beautifully built Strong bass An entertaining listen Reasons to Avoid Lack subtlety Today's Best Deals AU $2,995 View at Todd's Hi Fi

Even by Bowers & Wilkins’ standards, the 705 S2s are a supremely elegant pair of speakers. On top of each cabinet sits a decoupled, solid-body tweeter which reduces treble diffraction and lets the speaker's main driver be placed higher in the cabinet, thus allowing it to generate more energy.

They produce a weighty, solid sound with a bass depth that's both disarming and impressive given their size. It complements the solid mid-range and crisp treble. While a little overexcited at times, it makes for an upfront listen that – like the speakers themselves – is big, bold and beautiful.

Advice? We’d recommend bi-wiring them for the cleanest, clearest sound. And make sure you place them at least a metre away from the wall behind them in order to let the sound circulate. Even if that isn’t possible, though, we’d advise against using the supplied bungs to attempt to control the bass – a little boom from the back wall is preferable to the muffled toothlessness introduced by stuffing foam into the reflex port.

Then you should be good to go. Enjoy!

Read the full review: B&W 705 S2

MORE:

Best hi-fi speakers

Best budget hi-fi speakers