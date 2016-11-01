Trending

Best Wireless speakers 2016

Product of the year

Best portable wireless speaker £200+

Dali Katch

“This Dali delivers a smooth and engaging sound with no katch”

Best buys

Best portable wireless speaker under £100

UE Roll 2

“Improved sound and a price cut make this ultra-portable, colourful speaker even more desirable than before”

Best wireless speaker £500-£800

Geneva AeroSphère Large

“The AeroSphère Large has a performance to match its huggable design”

Best portable wireless speaker £100-£200

Audio Pro Addon T3

“This excellent wireless speaker is difficult to fault - it sounds great and carries a tempting price tag”

Best wireless speaker £200-£500

Geneva AeroSphère Small

“A brilliant sonic performance has us singing the AeroSphère’s praises”

Best wireless speaker under £200

Monitor Audio Airstream S150

"A highly affordable wireless speaker with bags of sonic ability"

Best wireless speaker £800+

Naim Mu-so

“A hugely desirable wireless speaker with hi-fi aspirations, the Mu-so is stunning”