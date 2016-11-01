Best Wireless speakers 2016

Product of the year
Best portable wireless speaker £200+
Dali Katch
“This Dali delivers a smooth and engaging sound with no katch”
Best buys
Best portable wireless speaker under £100
UE Roll 2
“Improved sound and a price cut make this ultra-portable, colourful speaker even more desirable than before”
Best wireless speaker £500-£800
Geneva AeroSphère Large
“The AeroSphère Large has a performance to match its huggable design”
Best portable wireless speaker £100-£200
Audio Pro Addon T3
“This excellent wireless speaker is difficult to fault - it sounds great and carries a tempting price tag”
Best wireless speaker £200-£500
Geneva AeroSphère Small
“A brilliant sonic performance has us singing the AeroSphère’s praises”
Best wireless speaker under £200
Monitor Audio Airstream S150
"A highly affordable wireless speaker with bags of sonic ability"
Best wireless speaker £800+
Naim Mu-so
“A hugely desirable wireless speaker with hi-fi aspirations, the Mu-so is stunning”