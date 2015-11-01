Trending

Best Stereo speakers 2015

Product of the year

Best standmounter £400 - £800

B&W 685 S2

"The 685 S2s have fended off competition for a second year. These are hugely talented and enjoyable speakers, and a definite step up from their predecessors."

Best buys

Best stereo speaker under £200

Q Acoustics 3020

"Another outstanding budget standmounter from Q Acoustics. The 3020s deliver a fabulous sound for the money"

Best floorstander £600 - £1200

Tannoy Revolution XT6F

"These Tannoys are something special - they fire out an infectious, entertaining sound"

Best stereo speaker £200 - £400

Monitor Audio Bronze 2

"This latest generation of Bronze 2 is arguably the best yet. This is a truly complete speaker for the money"

Best desktop speaker under £200

Wharfedale DS-1

"The DS-1s may be small in size, but they produce a thoroughly grown-up sound."

Best floorstander under £600

Q Acoustics 3050

"The 3050s are so talented, they can give speakers closer to £1000 a real run for their money - a brilliant pair of budget floorstanders..."

Best standmounter £800 - £1200

ATC SCM 11

"ATC has struck gold again. These are the most talented standmounters anywhere near this price"

Best floorstander £1200+

Spendor A6R

"The Spendor A6Rs are a fantastic pair of speakers that manage to do so much right and very little wrong."

Best standmounter £1200+

ATC SCM19

"If you value insight and honesty above all else, these speakers are a terrific buy"

Best desktop speaker £200+

KEF Egg

"The Eggs deliver a stunning performance that is consistently competent across a variety of placements."