UFC 266 live stream and how to watch Volkanovski vs Ortega PPV for free

UFC 266 will serve up a huge night of MMA at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. UFC fans will be treated to two title clashes – Volkanovski vs Ortega and Shevchenko vs Murphy – plus Nick Diaz's comeback after six years away from the Octagon. UFC 266 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but it's free in other countries. Make sure you know how to watch a free UFC 266 live stream from anywhere.

UFC 266 live stream Date: Saturday 25th Sept 2021 Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 12pm AEST Volkanovski vs Ortega: 5am BST / 12pm ET / 9pm PT / 2pm AEST Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN ($70) Buy tickets: AXS ($95)

Expect a few boos when US pro Brian Ortega shows up at the T-Mobile Arena to fight Aussie featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. There's no love lost between the two, a fact that became even clearer when Volkanovski called Ortega a "drug cheat" (the American was was suspended in 2014 after testing positive for a banned steroid).

"I always got respect for anyone that steps in the Octagon, but definitely the respect isn't the same [for Ortega]. As a human being, I lost a little bit of respect for him," said Volkanovski.

The packed UFC 266 card also features a headline fight between women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy. Former Muay Thai fighter Shevchenko recently trained Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry for the upcoming Netflix movie Bruised, so she knows how to put on a show.

This weekend's event will also see the long-awaited return of MMA fan favourite Nick Diaz, who fights "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler. Having suffered four consecutive defeats, Lawler will be desperate to beat his old rival.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch the preliminaries for free. The main card is live on BT Sport 1 HD. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 266 live stream for free and from anywhere in the world.

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 266 – including Volkanovski vs Ortega – free with a DAZN free trial.

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 266 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the streaming service costs €9.99 a month but new users enjoy a FREE 30-day trial. It's fantastic value for UFC live streams.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial of UFC 266 without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

UFC 266 live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 266 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for DAZN Germany.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the UFC 266 live stream.

US: UFC 266 live stream – Volkanovski vs Ortega

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 266 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $70 – that's in addition to an ESPN+ subscription.

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked instead. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 266 live stream – Volkanovski vs Ortega

BT Sport has the rights to show UFC 266 in the UK. You can live stream the main card – including Volkanovski vs Ortega – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). You can watch instantly using through the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. Full details above.

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Australia: UFC 266 live stream – Volkanovski vs Ortega

If you want to watch a UFC 266 live stream – headlined by Volkanovski vs Ortega – in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

It'll cost a hefty AU$54.95. The main card is at 12pm AEST with the headline fight expected at 2pm AEST Sunday, 26th Sept 2021. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 266 fight card

Main card – starts 3am BST / 10pm ET

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega – for Featherweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy – for Women’s Flyweight Championship

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler, Middleweight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Heavyweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo, Women’s Flyweight

Preliminary card – starts 1am BST / 8pm ET

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Bantamweight

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, Lightweight

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus, Heavyweight

Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos, Women’s Flyweight

Volkanovski vs Ortega: tale of the tape

Name: Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski – Brian "T-City" Ortega

Nationality: Australian – American

Age: Sept. 29, 1988 – Feb. 21, 1991

Height: 5-6 – 5-9

Reach: 71 inches – 69 inches

Total fights: 23 – 17

Record: 22-1 – 15-1 with one no-contest

Alexander Volkanovski on Brian Ortega

"Obviously when you’re spending so much time with someone, against someone that you’re gonna compete with, certain things are probably gonna… I wouldn’t say get under your skin, but annoy you.

"What I first thought of the bloke, that’s completely changed. Do I think he’s the worst human being? Probably not.

"But do I think he’s a sensitive little pansy? Yeah I do, that’s what I think of him. I’ll fix him up."

Brian Ortega on Alexander Volkanovski

"I see the game, I play the game. I’m climbing this technical mountain, to speak. These guys are already there. They’re far beyond me, I admit that, like some technical s***.

"But when I get in there, I’m different. There’s some things you can’t teach through technique. On the spot, on the go, when I’m in your face, when I touch you, when I hit you, I make you feel different things.

"That’s always been my advantage, and now that I’m adding technique to it, I’m climbing, I’m climbing, I’m climbing, I’m learning. I’m only getting more dangerous."